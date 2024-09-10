Quantcast
Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Ex-Dem Senator Who Joined GOP Now Facing Sexual Harassment Claims

'We expect that the senator will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing of these bogus, financially motivated claims...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Marie Alvarado-Gill
Marie Alvarado-Gill / IMAGE: ABC10 via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USARemember the California lawmaker who switched parties to the GOP in a stunning blow to the Democratic Party? She’s now facing sexual harassment allegations from her fired former chief of staff. 

State Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil allegedly forced Chad Condict, her once campaign manager and chief of staff, into performing sexual acts on her, according to a lawsuit filed in California’s Superior Court on Thursday.

Condit, also a former candidate for the California Assembly, seeks damages and relief for a series of alleged violations, including sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, discrimination, retaliation and violations of both state labor and civil codes.

In the lawsuit, first reported by the Los Angeles Times, Condit claimed that Alvarado-Gil’s behavior was “erratic” and “controlling” while working for her.

He alleged that after months of enduring a “dominant-submissive” relationship, Alvarado-Gil exposed her genitals and directed him to perform oral sex on her. 

The lawsuit claimed that while the two never engaged in intercourse, Condit would perform oral sex on the lawmaker—and during one such incident in a car, he twisted himself into such a position that he sustained three herniated discs and a collapsed hip.

Alvarado-Gil’s state Senate office has denied the accusations, describing them as fabrications by a disgruntled former employee seeking a “payday.”

The statement added they expected “the senator will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing of these bogus, financially motivated claims.” 

This is not Alvarado-Gil’s first time making headlines. In August, she switched parties and joined the GOP, citing her disgust with the Democrats’ governance of California.

“The Democratic Party is unrecognizable to what I once knew and lacks the will to fix the problems plaguing this state,” she said at the time, as reported by several outlets.

Alvarado-Gil was first elected as a Democrat in 2022, with Condit serving as her campaign manager and later as chief of staff. He was fired in December 2023. The California State Senate is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Condit is the son of former U.S. Rep. Gary Condit, who lost his primary bid in 2002 after being tied to the Chandra Levy scandal.

Gary held an affair with Levy, an intern at the Federal Bureau of Prisons. She wound up dead in a D.C. Park, allegedly killed at the hands of a now-deported illegal alien.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Michigan’s Soros-Backed Secretary, Court Collude to Force RFK Jr. Back on Ballot
Next article
WATCH: Melania Trump Speaks on Assassination Attempt against Her Husband

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com