Ex-Dem Senator Who Joined GOP Now Facing Sexual Harassment Claims

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Remember the California lawmaker who switched parties to the GOP in a stunning blow to the Democratic Party? She’s now facing sexual harassment allegations from her fired former chief of staff.

State Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil allegedly forced Chad Condict, her once campaign manager and chief of staff, into performing sexual acts on her, according to a lawsuit filed in California’s Superior Court on Thursday.

Condit, also a former candidate for the California Assembly, seeks damages and relief for a series of alleged violations, including sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, discrimination, retaliation and violations of both state labor and civil codes.

In the lawsuit, first reported by the Los Angeles Times, Condit claimed that Alvarado-Gil’s behavior was “erratic” and “controlling” while working for her.

He alleged that after months of enduring a “dominant-submissive” relationship, Alvarado-Gil exposed her genitals and directed him to perform oral sex on her.

The lawsuit claimed that while the two never engaged in intercourse, Condit would perform oral sex on the lawmaker—and during one such incident in a car, he twisted himself into such a position that he sustained three herniated discs and a collapsed hip.

Alvarado-Gil’s state Senate office has denied the accusations, describing them as fabrications by a disgruntled former employee seeking a “payday.”

The statement added they expected “the senator will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing of these bogus, financially motivated claims.”

This is not Alvarado-Gil’s first time making headlines. In August, she switched parties and joined the GOP, citing her disgust with the Democrats’ governance of California.

“The Democratic Party is unrecognizable to what I once knew and lacks the will to fix the problems plaguing this state,” she said at the time, as reported by several outlets.

Alvarado-Gil was first elected as a Democrat in 2022, with Condit serving as her campaign manager and later as chief of staff. He was fired in December 2023. The California State Senate is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Condit is the son of former U.S. Rep. Gary Condit, who lost his primary bid in 2002 after being tied to the Chandra Levy scandal.

Gary held an affair with Levy, an intern at the Federal Bureau of Prisons. She wound up dead in a D.C. Park, allegedly killed at the hands of a now-deported illegal alien.