Ex-CNN Star Acosta Whines that ‘Far-Right’ Farmers Get to Vote

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Jim Acosta may no longer be with CNN, but his contempt for conservative Americans is alive and well. This time, he’s targeting rural voters and their right to vote.

Speaking at a panel hosted by the leftist Center for American Progress on Tuesday, Acosta smeared small-town farmers as “far right” and accused them of being “led astray,” while seeming to lament that they still get to vote.

“The far right in this country has kind of figured out a way to infiltrate the heartland and, you know, basically pull mom and pop from the farm to their point of view,” Acosta said, without evidence. “And as it turns out, a lot of those folk vote in these elections and a lot of those folk have been completely led astray. I hate to say it, but they’ve just completely led astray.”

Acosta claimed this so-called political shift occurred right under the media’s nose and expressed regret for not stopping it.

“We all let this happen on our watch, with essentially a business model for delivering the news of this country that just doesn’t work anymore,” he said.

Jim Acosta says that small town farmers are now "far right" and have been "led astray." He's upset because "a lot of these folks vote in these elections."

Acosta gained national recognition for grandstanding and shouting in the White House briefing room during the first Trump administration.

He became a folk hero for the far left, and CNN eventually rewarded him with his own morning show.

However, the glory did not last long.

With Trump no longer in the White House and CNN’s ratings free-falling, Acosta was moved from the 10 a.m. ET slot to a graveyard shift near midnight, when few people watch television.

He resigned before the demotion took effect, claiming that “after giving all of this some careful consideration and weighing an alternative time slot CNN offered me, I have decided to move on.”

Acosta now posts videos on YouTube, where some of his uploads barely break 5,000 views.