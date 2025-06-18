Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Biden DOJ Had the SPLC Lead a ‘Hate Crimes Symposium’

Over 100 assistant U.S. attorneys, DOJ Criminal Division trial lawyers and agents from the FBI’s Hate Crimes/Domestic Terrorism Fusion Cell were anticipated to attend...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaks as Attorney General Merrick Garland listens during a news conference at Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, Thursday, March 21, 2024. The Justice Department on Thursday announced a sweeping antitrust lawsuit against Apple, accusing the tech giant of engineering an illegal monopoly in smartphones that boxes out competitors and stifles innovation. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Biden-era DOJ invited the Southern Poverty Law Center, a radical leftist group widely condemned for labeling conservatives as “extremists,” to co-lead a so-called Hate Crimes Symposium for federal prosecutors, according to newly released documents. 

An email and event schedule released by America First Legal on Tuesday showed that DOJ officials tapped the SPLC to speak at the National Advocacy Center in Columbia, S.C., from November 7 to 9, 2023. 

The SPLC’s coordination with the DOJ is troubling, given its notorious history of labeling traditional Catholics, Turning Point USA, Tucker Carlson and Alliance Defending Freedom as “hate” groups or individuals.

Over 100 assistant U.S. attorneys, DOJ Criminal Division trial lawyers and agents from the FBI’s Hate Crimes/Domestic Terrorism Fusion Cell were anticipated to attend, the documents showed. 

The email showed then-Deputy Assistant Attorney General Robert Moossy, Jr. asking then-Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke whether to flag the SPLC-led symposium in a meeting with the deputy associate attorney general. 

America First Legal blasted the invitation as “unbelievable hypocrisy.” Meanwhile, AFL senior advisor Ian Prior said that “Americans should be shocked, appalled, and terrified that the Biden Justice Department was taking advice from a hate-filled, morally bankrupt organization like the Southern Poverty Law Center.” 

According to the event schedule, SPLC staffer R.G. Cravens led a session on “disturbing trends and developments within the anti-LGBTQ movement, including the surge in threats and violence against transgender people.” 

The document release comes as President Donald Trump continues to expose how his predecessor, Joe Biden, weaponized the federal government to fabricate a false surge in hate crimes. This was done seemingly to justify investigations and even criminal prosecutions targeting conservatives. 

Worse still, newly released records exposed how the Biden administration exploited the events of Jan. 6, 2021, to hype claims of a nationwide rise in extremism, despite relying almost entirely on that single day to support their narrative.

The SPLC’s coordination with the DOJ for the “hate” crime symposium was first reported by the Daily Signal.

