Monday, May 18, 2026

UPDATE: The 2 Suspects and Security Guard in a Shooting at a San Diego Mosque are Dead, a Police Source Says

Authorities earlier said they believe multiple people have been shot at the Islamic Center about 9 miles (14 km) north of downtown San Diego…

Posted by Headline USA Editor
A body is covered with a tarp at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego Monday, May 18, 2026, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

(Headline USA) The two suspects in a Monday shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego are dead.

That’s according to a police source who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss further details.

Authorities earlier said they believe multiple people have been shot at the Islamic Center about 9 miles (14 km) north of downtown San Diego. They have not released more details.

The Islamic Center is the largest mosque in San Diego County, according to its website. The campus includes the Al Rashid School, which the website says offers courses in Arabic language, Islamic studies and the Quran.

Aerial TV footage showed more than a dozen children holding hands and being walked out of the parking lot of the center that is surrounded by scores of police vehicles. The white mosque is in a neighborhood of homes, apartments and strip malls with Middle Eastern restaurants and markets.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said he was being briefed.

“We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities,” his office posted on the social platform X.

The Islamic Center’s website says its mission is to not only serve the Muslim population but also “work with the larger community to serve the less fortunate, to educate, and to better our nation.” Five daily prayers are held there, and the mosque works with other organizations and people of all faiths on social causes.

Update: Authorities say two teenage suspects opened fire at an Islamic center in San Diego on Monday, killing three men before killing themselves. The case is being investigated as a hate crime, police say.

Among those killed was a security guard for the mosque, said San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.

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