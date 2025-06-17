Tuesday, June 17, 2025

DHS Secretary Taken to the Hospital

'She is alert and recovering...'

Kristi Noem
Kristi Noem / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after experiencing an allergic reaction, her spokeswoman said.

“She is alert and recovering,” said the statement from department spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, who said the hospital treatment was out of an “abundance of caution.”

Noem, 53, heads a sprawling department with roughly 260,000 employees responsible for immigration enforcement, airport security, disaster response and other responsibilities. She has been among the more high-profile members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet, traveling extensively and maintaining a robust social media presence.

While Noem’s spokesperson says she has allergies, conspiracists have already noted her recent trip to the biohazard lab in Fort Dietrich.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

