DNC Union Blasts Hypocritical Dem Leadership Over Mass Lay-Offs

(Headline USA) The union that represents staffers at the Democratic National Committee blasted the organization for firing employees en masse after Vice President Kamala Harris’s loss.

The DNC Staff Union blasted the lay-offs as “shocking,” and blamed them on “callous and short-sighted mismanagement” by DNC leaders, according to Axios.

“These cuts go far beyond typical campaign turnover and impact employees who were previously told their positions would be retained after the election,” the union said in a statement.

One day’s notice, no severance—the DNC fights for workers, just not their own. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/l3S2U0Na20 — DNC Staff Union (@dncstaffunion) November 18, 2024

DNC staffers who were laid off were given one day’s notice and no severance package, the union claimed, leaving them “scrambling to cover rent, medical expenses, and childcare costs.”

Moreover, the union accused the DNC of refusing to disclose “the full extent of the layoffs and whether or not additional cuts are planned.”

Citing Democrats’ sweeping losses in this month’s election, the union said Democratic leadership “must start by living our party’s values” if it wants to regain the trust of voters.

“The DNC staff is proud of the values that our party stands for,” the union said. “We want to make it clear, however, that the principles we champion on the national stage have been disregarded in our own workplace.”

One DNC employee told Axios that it isn’t a surprise the Democratic Party has lost support from union households given how party leadership treated its own unionized employees.

“If they want to be the party of the working people, they should have more respect for their workers,” the employee said. “There’s an inauthenticity to how they talk about workers, and clearly, voters feel the same thing.”

Even DNC employees who were able to keep their jobs said they have “lost faith” in the organization’s leadership.

“This scale of the layoffs is shocking people who have been here for a decade,” another employee said. “People are blindsided by this … I’ve completely lost faith in the Democratic Party, and I’m still working for them.”