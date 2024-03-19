Evidence of Foreign Nationals Accessing Dominion Voting Machines Leaked to Public

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A defamation lawsuit between Dominion Voting Systems and former Overstock.com CEO and Donald Trump supporter Patrick Byrne has descended into chaos after one of Byrne’s attorneys leaked evidence that foreign nationals remotely accessed voting machines used in Michigan in the 2020 elections.

The leaked evidence has been floating around social media for about the last week, and it appears damning. The evidence includes emails between Dominion workers about voting machines being accessed remotely from people in Kosovo and elsewhere.

ELECTION INTEGRITY.🚨 "Nevena, we are seeing logins from your account in Kosovo, can you confirm this is expected?" Dominion Voting Systems officials in U.S. showed concerns about potential hacking of Serbian staffer account prior to 2020 election. Whoa. 🔻 pic.twitter.com/pL6oV0xukN — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 19, 2024

It wasn’t clear whether the emails were authentic at first, but Dominion apparently confirmed the evidence when it notified the presiding judge about the leak in a filing on Friday. The attorney who leaked the evidence, Stephanie Lambert, has also now been arrested over the matter.

According to Dominion, Byrne gave a trove of confidential discovery material to his attorney, Lambert, who then leaked it to law enforcement and others.

“But Lambert’s misconduct does not end there,” Dominion added. “Not only did Lambert follow her client’s instruction to share Dominion’s documents with an unknown number of individuals, she also filed dozens of them publicly in an unrelated proceeding (to which Dominion is not a party), and they have now been viewed by tens of thousands of users on social media.”

According to Dominion, the evidence leaked doesn’t show any criminality. Dominion blasted “Lambert’s xenophobic conclusion is that any email from non-US-based Dominion personnel is conclusive evidence of criminal activity.”

Far from running from Dominion’s allegations, Byrne and Lambert have both admitted to leaking the discovery materials. They said the materials contain evidence of criminality, meaning that they’re not protected by any protective order.

In a response to Dominion filed Monday, Lambert defended her actions.

“Mr. Byrne came into possession of email communications produced by Dominion during discovery (some written in Serbian and foreign languages) with and from top level Dominion employees directing and tasking foreign nationals to remotely access voting machines utilized in the United States during the November 3, 2020 election,” Lambert said.

“The remote access by these foreign nationals occurred while the states were still counting votes, determining a final tally, and prior to certification of the results. The email communications further established that background checks of the Serbian Dominion employees did not place; the United States had no knowledge or oversight of these Serbian individuals including whether or not they had prior Serbian military experience,” she said.

But despite Lambert’s explanation, she was arrested Monday following a hearing over possible sanctions against her for disseminating confidential emails from Dominion.

The U.S. Marshals office said Lambert was arrested on “local charges.” A Michigan judge earlier this month issued a bench warrant for Lambert after she missed a hearing in her case, in which she’s charged with four felonies for accessing voting machines in a search for evidence of a conspiracy theory against Trump. Lambert had earlier, unsuccessfully, sued to overturn Trump’s loss in Michigan.

Meanwhile, the evidence leaked by Lambert continues to spread.

Sheriff Dar Leaf of Barry County, Michigan, wrote to Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, about the matter on Sunday, offering to provide him with Lambert’s evidence. Leaf is investigating Dominion, and Lambert gave him records from the Dominion/Byrne lawsuit.

“I am presenting you with this letter and an initial tranche of evidence so that you will review it, and be compelled to investigate this matter and call those responsible for this breach of our Constitution to give testimony concerning these criminal acts and breach of our national security,” Leaf told Jordan, who has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

Headline USA will continue to cover this story as it develops.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

