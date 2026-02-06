Friday, February 6, 2026

Even CNN Not Impressed by Kamala’s ‘Cringe’ Announcement

Several Democratic operatives, including some who previously worked for the Biden-Harris campaign, also publicly questioned the vague rollout of the account and the broader strategy behind it...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris on 60 Minutes (Screenshot via 60 Minutes' YouTube)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former Vice President Kamala Harris’s Thursday announcement reviving her campaign social media account was so poorly received that even CNN ridiculed it as “cringe.” 

Harris took to X to announce that her campaign account, “Kamala HQ,” would be returning online under the username “@headquarters_67,” which she described as a hub of “Gen Z–led progressive content.” 

In a video announcing the relaunch, Harris struggled to clearly explain the purpose of the account. 

“Kamala HQ is turning into Headquarters, and it’s where you can go online to get basically the latest of what’s going on and also to meet and revisit some of our great courageous leaders be they elected leaders, community leaders, civic leaders, faith leaders, young leaders,” Harris said. 

Critics online quickly took notice of the account’s use of “67,” a number combination that has become a meme among children across social media platforms. 

The move did not impress CNN. 

“Six, seven — as the kids used to say a lot of things — and I think they also used to say, ‘That’s probably cringe,’” CNN host Dana Bash remarked Thursday. 

Several Democratic operatives, including some who previously worked for the Biden-Harris campaign, also publicly questioned the vague rollout of the account and the broader strategy behind it. 

Stefanie Feldman, a former Biden White House and campaign aide, questioned whether such online tactics benefited Democrats. 

She pointed to a past Biden campaign post that attempted to promote a meme involving George Floyd. 

Former Democratic operative Matt Corridoni echoed Feldman’s concerns, warning that the push to appear “cool” online has distracted candidates from acting normally. 

“We can’t become a party driven by clicks. Our metrics of success need to be wholistic & focused on actually moving voters, not ‘yasss queen’-ing ourselves,” he wrote. 

Harris’s announcement comes as she positions herself as a potential candidate for president in 2028, after previously seeking the White House twice. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
How Much Is a Super Bowl Trophy Worth?
Next article
After Defying Epstein Subpoenas, Clintons Now Have Another Special Request

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com