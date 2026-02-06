Even CNN Not Impressed by Kamala’s ‘Cringe’ Announcement

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former Vice President Kamala Harris’s Thursday announcement reviving her campaign social media account was so poorly received that even CNN ridiculed it as “cringe.”

Harris took to X to announce that her campaign account, “Kamala HQ,” would be returning online under the username “@headquarters_67,” which she described as a hub of “Gen Z–led progressive content.”

In a video announcing the relaunch, Harris struggled to clearly explain the purpose of the account.

“Kamala HQ is turning into Headquarters, and it’s where you can go online to get basically the latest of what’s going on and also to meet and revisit some of our great courageous leaders be they elected leaders, community leaders, civic leaders, faith leaders, young leaders,” Harris said.

Critics online quickly took notice of the account’s use of “67,” a number combination that has become a meme among children across social media platforms.

The move did not impress CNN.

“Six, seven — as the kids used to say a lot of things — and I think they also used to say, ‘That’s probably cringe,’” CNN host Dana Bash remarked Thursday.

Even CNN has nothing nice to say about Crooked Kamala's relaunch 🤣 CNN: "That's probably cringe." pic.twitter.com/5kqCQiepkt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 5, 2026

Several Democratic operatives, including some who previously worked for the Biden-Harris campaign, also publicly questioned the vague rollout of the account and the broader strategy behind it.

Stefanie Feldman, a former Biden White House and campaign aide, questioned whether such online tactics benefited Democrats.

She pointed to a past Biden campaign post that attempted to promote a meme involving George Floyd.

Catching attention online isn't always good! — Stefanie Feldman (@StefFeldman) February 5, 2026

Former Democratic operative Matt Corridoni echoed Feldman’s concerns, warning that the push to appear “cool” online has distracted candidates from acting normally.

“We can’t become a party driven by clicks. Our metrics of success need to be wholistic & focused on actually moving voters, not ‘yasss queen’-ing ourselves,” he wrote.

Harris’s announcement comes as she positions herself as a potential candidate for president in 2028, after previously seeking the White House twice.