EU Globalist Pledges to ‘Vaccinate’ Population that Disagrees w/ Establishment

'Instead of treating an infection once it has taken hold, that’s the de-bunking, it is better to vaccinate so that our body is inoculated...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May 22 until May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently said the European population that disagrees with the ideology pushed by the globalist establishment must be “vaccinated.”

During her speech at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit a few weeks ago, she talked about her “European Democracy Shield” plan that aims to “detect disinformation and malign interference… remove content, including [artificial intelligence] deepfakes [and] to make our societies more resilient.”

However, people who don’t use “doublespeak” would say that the “Democracy Shield” is just a twisted way of saying that the government will use censorship and “societal resilience” to control the population.

“Think of information manipulation as a virus. Instead of treating an infection once it has taken hold, that’s the de-bunking, it is better to vaccinate so that our body is inoculated. Pre-bunking is the same approach,” von der Leyen said.

She continued pushing her narrative by saying that people should be aware enough to not spread the “disinformation.”

“Because disinformation relies on people passing it on to others – it is essential that people know what malign information influence is and what the techniques look like. As that knowledge goes up – our chances of being influenced go down. And that builds up the societal resilience that we will need.”

Considering the far-left political ideology of von der Leyen, it would not be hard to assume that she thinks that “disinformation” is anything that contradicts her views or other globalist political narratives, such as criticism of lockdowns, the experimental COVID-19 vaccines, digital IDs, masks and social distancing, the influx of illegal aliens and climate change.

“And this is why – if I am re-elected as President, the Commission will put forward a European Democracy Shield as one of the key priorities of the next Commission. This should be an ambitious European project that focuses on the biggest threats from foreign interference and manipulation,” she said.

