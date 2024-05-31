EU Globalist Pledges to ‘Vaccinate’ Population that Disagrees w/ Establishment

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently said the European population that disagrees with the ideology pushed by the globalist establishment must be “vaccinated.”

During her speech at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit a few weeks ago, she talked about her “European Democracy Shield” plan that aims to “detect disinformation and malign interference… remove content, including [artificial intelligence] deepfakes [and] to make our societies more resilient.”

Europe must be able to defend itself – against all kinds of attacks. I will propose a European Democracy Shield. 🛡️To detect disinformation and malign interference 🛡️To remove content, including AI deepfakes 🛡️To make our societies more resilient pic.twitter.com/d455YyWUib — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen_epp) May 20, 2024

However, people who don’t use “doublespeak” would say that the “Democracy Shield” is just a twisted way of saying that the government will use censorship and “societal resilience” to control the population.

“Think of information manipulation as a virus. Instead of treating an infection once it has taken hold, that’s the de-bunking, it is better to vaccinate so that our body is inoculated. Pre-bunking is the same approach,” von der Leyen said.

Von der Leyen Vows To ‘Vaccinate’ EU Population Against ‘Wrongthink’

People in society who hold views that contradict the globalist narrative must have their minds “inoculated” against “wrongthink” according to European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen

Speaking at the… pic.twitter.com/qICbZY8y6n — Camus (@newstart_2024) May 28, 2024

She continued pushing her narrative by saying that people should be aware enough to not spread the “disinformation.”

“Because disinformation relies on people passing it on to others – it is essential that people know what malign information influence is and what the techniques look like. As that knowledge goes up – our chances of being influenced go down. And that builds up the societal resilience that we will need.”

Considering the far-left political ideology of von der Leyen, it would not be hard to assume that she thinks that “disinformation” is anything that contradicts her views or other globalist political narratives, such as criticism of lockdowns, the experimental COVID-19 vaccines, digital IDs, masks and social distancing, the influx of illegal aliens and climate change.

“And this is why – if I am re-elected as President, the Commission will put forward a European Democracy Shield as one of the key priorities of the next Commission. This should be an ambitious European project that focuses on the biggest threats from foreign interference and manipulation,” she said.