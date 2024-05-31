Dem. Senator ‘Done’ w/ Own Party over Lax Child Predators Sentencing

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A Democratic California state senator who fought to throw pedophiles into prison for longer criticized far-left members of her party for trying to water down the new law and protect child predators.

Sen. Susan Eggman, D-Calif., who represents part of San Joaquin County just outside San Francisco, gave a speech on the Senate floor on May 23, 2024, when lawmakers were weighing legislation that would make it a felony to purchase or solicit a minor for commercial sex in the leftist state, the New York Post reported.

“I’d like to say as a progressive, proud member of this body for the last 12 years, I’m done. I’m done with us protecting people who would buy and abuse our children. I’m done. I don’t want to send more black and brown men to prison. I don’t want more people in prison, but I don’t want people buying girls. I don’t want people buying little girls anymore. I’m tired of saying it’s okay and that we have to protect the men who do it,” she said.

According to the state’s current law, buying or soliciting sex from a child is considered just a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of between two days and a year in jail and a $10,000 fine.

Bill 1414 which was authored by State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Calif., and supported by Eggman aims to make sure that pedophiles would be forced to spend at least two to four years in prison and be registered as sex offenders.

Some of the pedophile-supporting Democrats watered down the bill last month to only allow the felony classification for the purchase of minors under the age of 16.

“I am not arguing that we open the gates to flood our prisons with people, but I am arguing that we have a moral responsibility to say, ‘Enough, enough.’ We have given away enough on this area and we’ve got to move back into the center or we all look like fools and laughingstocks,” Eggman said.

She then continued defending children, adding that it is not up to the Democratic Party to say that pedophilia is “okay.”

“It’s not okay. And I’m not doing it anymore. And I hope none of you do too. We have to be able to draw a line,” she said.