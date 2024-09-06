Quantcast
Friday, September 6, 2024

WATCH: Butler Rallygoer Releases New Video of Trump Shooting

'They are acting like it never happened, and they stopped pushing for the truth. The media is supposed to always search for the truth. But you won't find that with today's MSM. I can't withhold my video anymore...'

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A man who attended the July 13 deadly Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, has released new footage of the assassination attempt that he took while in the crowd.

The new footage comes from Geoffrey Gronski, who released it Monday on Twitter/X. Gronski was seated in front of Donald Trump, and his video largely focused on the projection screen that showed the now-famous immigration chart, which the former president says saved his life.

One of the more interesting points in the video comes around the 1:30 mark, when the Secret Service snipers are shown looking in the direction of the AGR building before alleged shooter Thomas Crooks started firing from there.

“Get down, they’re shooting!” a woman could be heard saying when shots first rang out.

“We go here, and then this happens,” a man said after the shooting ended.

In his post, Gronski said he initially wasn’t going to release his footage—until he saw the assassination attempt quickly disappear from mainstream media coverage.

“They are acting like it never happened, and they stopped pushing for the truth. The media is supposed to always search for the truth. But you won’t find that with today’s MSM. I can’t withhold my video anymore,” he said.

“America needs to see what happened at the Trump Rally on July 13th, 2024, in Butler, PA. This video isn’t the best angle, but you get more of the crowds reaction. My wife took the video, and she didn’t realize she was still recording.”

Gronski called for other attendees to release their footage, too.

“For many, the thought of watching the video they captured causes them to relive that moment again, over and over in their heads. For some, It’s a very personal and graphic video that they feel shouldn’t be seen by anyone. For those, we may never get to see those clips. For others, They don’t trust that their government will leave them alone if they post their video,” he said.

“For those people, I will submit your footage anonymously for you if you wish.”

The Secret Service reportedly responded to the new footage, telling Fox News that it’s “aware of and reviewing a variety of footage from July 13 as part of our mission assurance review.”

“The U.S. Secret Service is committed to examining the processes, procedures, and factors that led to this operational failure, so that we can ensure it never happens again,” the agency said.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

