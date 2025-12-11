Erika Kirk Addresses Candace Owens’ Conspiracy Theories about Charlie’s Death

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Erika Kirk forcefully shut down unsubstantiated claims surrounding the senseless murder of her late husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, during a Wednesday interview on Fox News.

Kirk appeared on Outnumbered to promote Charlie’s book, Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life, which he reportedly finished just one month before he was fatally shot.

During the interview, Fox News co-host Harris Faulkner raised ongoing conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie’s death, including claims that Turning Point USA staffers, or even foreign governments, were involved.

“Come after me. Call me names. I don’t care. Call me whatever you want. Go down that rabbit hole if you need to,” Kirk said. “But when you go after my family—my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk Show family—when you go after the people I love, that’s where I draw the line. Especially when you’re making hundreds of thousands of dollars every single episode attacking the people I love, claiming they’re somehow ‘in on this.’ No!”

Her rebuke came amid continued speculation about Charlie’s death by a handful of online and podcast personalities, including Candace Owens, whom Kirk did not mention by name during the interview.

Some of Owens’s questions and insinuations centered on the alleged role of foreign governments in Kirk’s death. Comments from other commentators have further fueled conspiracy theories pointing toward Israel.

Owens has claimed that Charlie had begun questioning Israel’s military operations in Gaza and was allegedly “offered a ton of money” before being “on the brink of changing some of his perspectives.”

Owens has also claimed that France was involved in the assassination plot, the motive being to distract the public from her series on Bridget Macron. Additionally, she’s insinuated that Egypt, the Mormons and TPUSA itself were somehow involved in Charlie’s murder.

Owens has not provided evidence for any of her claims, other than a few text messages showing that Charlie was upset when he lost a pro-Israel donor.

Erika Kirk said the comments appeared part of a “mind virus,” adding that she believes in the judicial system.

“We have a hell of a team working on this—excuse my French. But what’s happening is not okay,” Erika added. “My team isn’t made up of machines. They’re not robots. They’re human. We’ve received more death threats than I’ve ever seen. There are kidnapping threats. You name it—we’ve dealt with it.”

Owens issued a video response shortly after Erika’s interview aired.