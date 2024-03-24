Eric Adams Cancels Trip to Southern Border Citing Safety Concerns

(Headline USA) New York City‘s Democratic mayor, Eric Adams, nixed a planned Sunday trip to the U.S.-Mexico border over security concerns.

Adams was slated to depart Saturday night to visit Brownsville and McAllen, Texas.

The Democrat was expected to meet with U.S. immigration leaders as his city struggles to house new illegal immigrants.

Adams spokesperson Amaris Cockfield said Sunday that the U.S. State Department flagged safety concerns at one of the mayor’s planned stops in Mexico, prompting his office to postpone the trip.

Adams had been invited to the southern border by Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande, she said.

More than 180,000 illegal immigrants have come to New York City since the spring of 2022, according to the mayor’s office. More than 64,000 are in the city’s care through its more than 200 emergency shelter sites.

Last week, city officials and advocates for illegal immigrants reached an agreement on Adams’ bid to suspend the city’s “ right to shelter ” policy.

The agreement essentially ends the city’s blanket requirement to provide shelter for adult immigrants without any time limits. Now, officials can decide whether to allow a migrant to stay in a shelter beyond 30 days on a case-by-case basis.

Additional time will be granted if a person shows “significant efforts to resettle.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press