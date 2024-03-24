Quantcast
Sunday, March 24, 2024

‘Beijing’ Biden Threatens to Strip Dr. Sebastian Gorka Appointment to Board

'Yesterday Beijing Biden tried to fire. He can’t. Not before my term ends...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Dr. Sebastian Gorka (Source: Screenshot / America First podcast with Sebastian Gorka)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Dr. Sebastian Gorka may face the prospect of losing his esteemed position on a Pentagon board following a threatening letter from the Biden White House.

On Friday, the White House demanded Gorka resign from his board position at the National Security Education Board (NSEB), warning of potential termination if he fails to comply with the demand. 

Sharing the letter on Twitter, a defiant Gorka asserted his refusal to step down from the board until his term ends at the end of this year.

“President Trump appointed me to a Pentagon board for 4 years before he left office,” Gorka wrote on Friday. “Yesterday Beijing Biden tried to fire. He can’t. Not before my term ends.”

In the letter dated March 22, Gautam Raghavan, the director of White House personnel, granted Gorka until the end of the business day on Friday to submit his resignation.

“As you know, you were named by President Donald Trump to this position,” Raghavan wrote. “It is customary for presidentially appointed members of boards like the National Security Education Board to be aligned with the values and agenda of the President.” 

He further added, “Such replacement of a member of a prior administration with an appointee of the new one is common, and indeed, may be how you came to be appointed by the Trump Administration.” 

Coinciding with the White House’s letter to Gorka was the announcement of new members appointed to the NSEB. 

According to the White House, the board comprises 14 members and offers guidance to the National Security Education Program, which oversees several fellowships and awards aimed at enhancing the nation’s capacity to comprehend foreign cultures and languages. 

“The NSEB is comprised of six Presidential appointees, including experts from non-profit organizations and academia who provide valuable assistance to the National Security Education Program,” the White House said on Friday. 

Gorka served as a White House aide for less than a year in 2017 and was appointed to the NSEB in 2020.

