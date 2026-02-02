Epstein Files Name Prominent Figures; Highlight Possible Redaction Errors

(Andrew Rice, The Center Square) ​​Attorneys representing Jeffrey Epstein’s victims are calling on the Department of Justice to take down its website with documents related to the convicted sex offender.

President Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Elon Musk and many others have been named in the new release of documents. The trove of documents has also led to resignations from international leaders.

The lawyers allege some of the more than 3 million pages released over the weekend associated with Epstein violated the victims’ privacy by neglecting to redact private information. Lawyers reported thousands of redaction failures on behalf of 100 individual survivors.

Victims’ names, addresses and bank information were left unredacted, according to the lawyers.

“This Court is the last line of defense for victims who were promised protection and instead were exposed. Judicial intervention is not merely appropriate—it is essential,” the lawyers wrote.

In a Friday press conference, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche called on victims to notify the DOJ of any redaction errors. He pointed to an email inbox for victims to correct redactions and concerns.

“With the production of this magnitude, mistakes are inevitable,” Blanche said. “We, of course, want to immediately correct any redaction errors that our team may have made.”

Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November, which required the Justice Department to make publicly available “in a searchable and downloadable format all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials” related to Epstein.

While the law calls for a wide swath of documents to be released, it gives several notable exceptions. The attorney general is allowed to withhold or redact portions of records containing child sexual abuse material, personally identifiable information of victims, and documents that would interfere with active federal investigations or ongoing prosecutions.

The latest release comes more than a month after the Dec. 19 deadline set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The new documents contain a list of sexual assault allegations against Trump compiled by the FBI in August 2025. Officials at the Department of Justice claimed many of these tips were not credible and submitted before the 2020 election.

“Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election,” a Justice Department press release reads. “To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

The new documents also reveal communications between Elon Musk and Epstein. According to email communications, Musk appeared to try to arrange visits to one of the Caribbean islands Epstein owned.

“What day/night would be the wildest party on [y]our island?” Musk asked in a 2012 email to Epstein.

Musk denied ever visiting one of the islands and claimed to advocate strongly for the full release of the files.

“I knew I would be smeared relentlessly, despite never having attended his parties,” Musk wrote on social media, “or set foot on his creepy island or done anything wrong at all.”

Also in the documents, an email requesting Epstein’s presence at a 2015 fundraising event for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. The fundraising event was hosted by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who extended the invitation to Epstein.

It is unclear whether Epstein attended the fundraising event. Bill and Hillary Clinton’s alleged ties to Epstein have been the source of controversy as documents have been released.

The Clintons defied a subpoena by the House Oversight Committee to testify on the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein in January.

Lawmakers have called for greater transparency in the redaction process and have attempted to schedule meetings with DOJ officials to discuss the materials. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said any member of Congress can make arrangements with the DOJ to review documents in an “unredacted form.”

Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., requested to review files associated with Epstein shortly after the DOJ’s Friday release, according to Massie’s social media.

“We have seen a blanket approach to redactions in some areas, while in other cases, victims names were not redacted at all,” Massie and Khanna wrote. “Congress cannot properly assess the Department’s handling of the Epstein and Maxwell cases without access to the complete record.”

Outside the U.S., Peter Mandelson, a representative in the United Kingdom, resigned from his position due to ties with Epstein. Documents reveal Epstein lobbied Mandelson for favorable tax policies.

“I do not wish to cause further embarrassment to the Labour party and I am therefore stepping down from membership of the party,” Mandelson wrote in a a statement.

Mandelson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother to King Charles III, may be summoned to testify before the U.S. Congress due to newly revealed connections with Epstein.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on Mountbatten-Windsor over the weekend to testify before the U.S. Congress.

“Anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they are asked to do that,” Starmer said.