Emotional Trump, Running Mate Vance Welcomed to Convention

(Elyse Apel, The Center Square) Former President Donald Trump made his first appearance at the Republican National Convention on Monday evening, just two days after an assassination attempt.

Trump was joined by his running mate announced just hours earlier, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio. Trump’s entrance for the final hour was greeted with thunderous applause, emotion, and nearly brought the nation’s 45th president to tears.

The crowd begged for Trump to speak, though neither he nor Vance ultimately did on a night themed “Make America Wealthy Again” and full of speakers talking about the economy. The suspense of announcing Vance finally broke and became official Monday afternoon.

Multiple times, the former president was visibly emotional as he listened to speeches. He also had some smiles, especially when he was imitated just before the benediction. Chants of “USA” bathed him in the Fiserv Forum Arena in Milwaukee, Wis., home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

Earlier in the day, delegates officially voted Trump as their presidential nominee.

Speakers throughout the night included congressmen, businessmen, political commentators, and “everyday Americans.” Those coming to the podium were diverse of gender and race, were of broad socioeconomic means, and included the expected among political leaders and the unexpected inclusive of some saying they voted previously for Democrats, regretted it and would not for the Nov. 5 Election Day.

Sean O’Brien, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, was the keynote speaker finishing the evening. Unions are stereotypically known for support of Democrats, and that party of them. Yet, O’Brien shared a message on the American worker, said each of those individuals has the free choice when voting and backed reasoning for voting Republican.

Speakers, and delegates in response, were united in calling for the nation to pray for peace after the attempt on Trump’s life in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

This is “a somber moment for our nation . . . I thank God that his hand was on President Trump,” said U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

Michael Whatley, chairman of the Republican National Committee, pointed to the importance of unity.

“We must unite as a party and we must unite as a nation,” he said. “We are united. This election is not just about the next four years, it is about future generations of Americans to come.”

He pointed to Trump as a solution to the inflation and “Bidenomics,” which has been a “disaster for Americans.” Many speakers focused on the economic despair many everyday Americans are facing.

U.S. Sen. Ronald Johnson, R-Wis., said President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have made American “lives a lot more difficult.”

Trump can shift the focus back to “forgotten American families,” Johnson said. “Republicans are the party of opportunity, prosperity, and liberty for all.”

Many of the speakers took on a hopeful tone throughout the night, while still pushing back against Biden’s policies on the economy, immigration, and gender.

“The best is yet to come,” said U.S. Rep John James, R-Mich.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson looked back at what Trump accomplished in his first term, and encouraged voters to consider that when voting in November.

“Under President Trump, the American Dream was alive and well. Under President Trump, there was hope,” he said. “We need that now more than ever.”