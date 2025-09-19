Friday, September 19, 2025

Emmanuel Macron’s Wife to Present ‘Photographic’ Evidence She’s a Woman

'It is a process that she will have to subject herself to in a very public way...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron wave from the Blue Room Balcony during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, are prepared to present photographic and scientific evidence in court to prove that she is a biological woman, their attorney said.

The Macrons filed a defamation lawsuit in July against podcast host Candace Owens, who claimed that the French First Lady was born male and later transitioned.

Owens alleged Brigitte was born a man called Jean-Michel Trogneux and even said she would bet her “entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man.”

The couple’s attorney, Tom Clare, told the BBC the trial will feature “expert testimony that will come out that will be scientific in nature,” as quoted by the New York Post and the Guardian.

He also confirmed that photos purportedly showing Brigitte while pregnant and raising her children will be presented as evidence.

Clare said that the experience had been “incredibly upsetting” for Brigitte and that Owens’s comments, which he said were a “distraction” for Macron.

“It is a process that she will have to subject herself to in a very public way,” he added. “But she is firmly resolved to do what it takes to set the record straight.”

The Macrons are seeking both compensatory and punitive damages in the defamation case, though the exact amount has not been specified.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
FBI Sniper Testifies in Alleged Would-be Trump Assassin’s Trial
Next article
Trump to Import Korean ‘Expertise’ after Sparking Backlash w/ ICE Raid

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com