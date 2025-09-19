Emmanuel Macron’s Wife to Present ‘Photographic’ Evidence She’s a Woman

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, are prepared to present photographic and scientific evidence in court to prove that she is a biological woman, their attorney said.

The Macrons filed a defamation lawsuit in July against podcast host Candace Owens, who claimed that the French First Lady was born male and later transitioned.

Owens alleged Brigitte was born a man called Jean-Michel Trogneux and even said she would bet her “entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man.”

🚨 WATCH: Candace Owens just poured gasoline on the Macron lawsuit, straight-up telling Brigitte, “You were born a man and you’ll die a man… See you in court.” She’s pledging to fight “on behalf of the entire world,” daring the French First Family to drag this into discovery. pic.twitter.com/oPWPBcxjmP — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) July 24, 2025

The couple’s attorney, Tom Clare, told the BBC the trial will feature “expert testimony that will come out that will be scientific in nature,” as quoted by the New York Post and the Guardian.

He also confirmed that photos purportedly showing Brigitte while pregnant and raising her children will be presented as evidence.

Clare said that the experience had been “incredibly upsetting” for Brigitte and that Owens’s comments, which he said were a “distraction” for Macron.

“It is a process that she will have to subject herself to in a very public way,” he added. “But she is firmly resolved to do what it takes to set the record straight.”

The Macrons are seeking both compensatory and punitive damages in the defamation case, though the exact amount has not been specified.