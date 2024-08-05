Gen-Z Streamer Adin Ross Interviews Trump at Mar-A-Lago, Gifts Him MAGA Cybertruck

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump was interviewed on Monday by popular Gen-Z streamer Adin Ross—the latest in a line of young male influencers showcasing their support of the Republican nominee.

ADIN ROSS x DONALD TRUMP 🇺🇸 August 5th, 1 PM EST, only on KICK. pic.twitter.com/57zkkO7yD5 — adin (@adinross) August 5, 2024

“The reason why I wanted to make this stream happen is because there are a lot of people that are first-time voters that are watching today, and I want to make it very clear that you’re a human being, a great human being,” said 23-year-old Ross, welcoming Trump to the song “Many Men (Wish Death)” by rapper 50 Cent as a homage to the assassination attempt in July.

“I want you to basically talk to them … and explain why it’s very important as a first-time voter to get out and vote, and why they should vote for you.”

Within minutes of hosting, Ross, who holds the record as the number one channel on the streaming service Kick, noted that he had already broken the site as a result of high traffic from viewers, with even Elon Musk commenting on the interview.

Donald Trump enters Adin Ross’ stream with 50 Cent’s “Many Men” playing in the background.pic.twitter.com/5kG2lhYhce — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 5, 2024

“The youth is so important because the youth tends to be Democrat, and as they get older they become Republican,” said Trump. “We can’t wait 50 years, make the move now. All of you young people … make the move now, don’t wait 50 years. Our country doesn’t have 50 years.”

Trump additionally noted that his son, Barron Trump, is a huge fan of Ross.

Ross noted that Vice President Kamala Harris had been featuring rappers at her rallies to sing and twerk to her audience in an out-of-touch and desperate bid to gain the African American and youth vote.

“She did a rally recently, she had a rapper speak, and then she had a rapper twerk. A rapper was twerking at a rally. It’s crazy to me to think that there could be twerking at a rally,” said Ross. “I want to know your thoughts on that.”

Trump noted that his 2016 competitor, Hillary Clinton, would get performers such as Bruce Springsteen to perform at her rallies, but that everyone would leave after they performed.

“Now, Kamala’s doing the same thing because nobody wants to go watch her … So what she did is, she’s gotten a couple of rappers, and they fill up the place, but what she does is a little bit different,” Trump responded.

“She has them go last, that’s smart. So in other words, they want her to finish her speech and get the hell off the stage, and then they can listen to the rappers … I give her credit.”

Kamala Harris’ handlers just trotted out talentless rapper Megan Thee Stallion to twerk and gyrate in front of a rally crowd while barely rapping her song because it’s so explicit to advocate for abortion. This is the song she was rapping: “Body crazy, curvy, wavy, big t*****s,… pic.twitter.com/yPEIUlq1dK — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) July 31, 2024

Ross mentioned that he knew rappers who had been contacted and offered money to support Harris, and specifically called out a rapper named Quavo while applauding another rapper named $NOT who sounded the alarm on the Harris campaign’s attempts.

“I have so much love and respect for Quavo as an artist. I really wish I didn’t see what Quavo did. You know, Kamala Harris is DMing rappers. She DMs $NOT, $NOT posted on Twitter, which I respect $NOT for doing,” Ross said previously.

“She’s trying to endorse rappers to come and do it. Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo, they probably took a bag to go to the conference and stuff. It’s sad, bro. It’s really, really sad. You know, I wish they didn’t do that.”

Ross prepared a presentation for Trump of influential figures including President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom. He asked Trump to use one word to describe the individuals.

Trump offered surprisingly kind words about staunchly far-left Ocasio-Cortez, giving her the word “spark” and praising her passion and impressive victory over the previous incumbent who he claimed has been slated to serve as a future House speaker.

He referred to Newsom as “New-scum”, lauded his relationship with foreign leaders such as Kim and Jinping and spoke in detail about his relationship with Musk.

At the end of the interview, Ross surprised Trump with a gift outside Mar-A-Lago—a wrapped MAGA-themed Tesla Cybertruck.

“That’s an Elon,” Trump said after seeing the vehicle.

🚨BREAKING: Adin Ross gifts Donald Trump a Cybertruck with a wrap of the legendary photo with his fist raised after the assassination attempt pic.twitter.com/pStsV2VngI — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 5, 2024

The two took seats inside the electric vehicle as Ross prepared a custom playlist for Trump comprised of all his favorite songs that were provided by his team.

The two listened to classics from Elvis Presley and The Mamas & The Papas before having a victory dance to YMCA by the Village People to finish the stream.

In his final appeal to the young audience, Trump made clear his policy regarding TikTok.

“Trump is going to keep TikTok going, whereas Biden-Harris, they have no idea what it means, and all it’s gonna do is be good for China the other way. We’re gonna save TikTok, they want to destroy TikTok,” Trump clarified before ending the stream.

“All the people on TikTok—vote for Trump.”

Follow Elias Irizarry at twitter.com/eliasforsc.