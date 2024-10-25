Quantcast
Friday, October 25, 2024

Trump Shares How ‘The Rock’ Called to Show Support after 1st Assassination Attempt

'Rock called Dana and said, "I want to have his number. What he did is sort of incredible..."'

Posted by Chris Cella Jr.

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA) During an appearance this week on “Six Feet Under,” a podcast by World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer The Undertaker, former President Donald Trump recounted a call he received Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who congratulated him for his bravery following the July assassination attempt in Butler, Pa.

In the course of the hourlong conversation, Trump shared how Johnson quickly sought his phone number from UFC president Dana White after the incident.

“Rock called Dana and said, ‘I want to have his number. What he did is sort of incredible,’” Trump said.

“He [Johnson] considered it bravery,” Trump added. “… But it was very nice, the Rock.”

Despite his past endorsement of Joe Biden in 2020, Johnson expressed voter’s remorse in a recent interview with Fox News’s Will Cain.

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,” he said. “… It’s my job now to exercise my influence and share who I’m going to endorse.”

Johnson also criticized the Biden–Harris administration for fueling “an incredible amount of division” in the country.

Johnson has hinted at a possible presidential run, first in 2017 and again in 2021. He told USA Today, “I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” adding that he would keep “my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

In 2022, former Trump White House adviser Mick Mulvaney told Politico that were three potential contenders who might challenge Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Johnson.

This sentiment aligns with 2021 polling from consumer research platform Piplsay, which indicated that 58% of those surveyed supported a Johnson presidential bid.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Received ‘Reparations’ from Friends on Juneteenth

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com