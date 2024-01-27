Quantcast
Email Reveals Reason Why CDC Didn’t Issue Alert on COVID-19, Myocarditis

'It’s malpractice...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
CDC
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their offices in Atlanta. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) An email that was obtained by the Epoch Times revealed that the reason why the nation’s top public health agency didn’t send an alert about a connection between COVID-19 vaccines and heart inflammation was because officials were concerned that this information would cause panic among the people.

In 2021, the CDC drafted an alert about the risk of heart inflammation, or myocarditis, that results from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Initially, the officials wanted to send the alert through the CDC’s Health Alert Network (HAN), which goes to state and local officials, as well as doctors, across the country. However, the alert was never sent.

A CDC official revealed in the May 25, 2021, email why some officials were against sending the alert.

“The pros and cons of an official HAN are what the main discussion is right now. I think it’s likely to be a HAN since that is CDC’s primary method of communications to clinicians and public health departments, but people don’t want to appear alarmist either,” Dr. Sara Oliver wrote.

Oliver was corresponding with an employee of either Pfizer or Moderna, whose name and email were redacted in the copy that was obtained by the news source.

“[The] CDC’s apparent decision to not immediately issue a formal alert to clinicians warning them about the increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in vaccinated individuals is not only inexcusable. It’s malpractice,” Sen. Ron Johnson, RWis., the top Republican on the Senate Homeland Security Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, said.

The CDC’s move to downplay the risk of heart inflammation fits into a longstanding pattern of transparency issues with agencies and drug companies, Kim Witczak, a drug safety advocate who helped convince regulators to add a suicide warning to antidepressants, added.

“I can’t even believe that this was even a discussion where they’re like, ‘We don’t want to alarm them.’ We do need to alarm people. We need people to be aware that this is a real potential [problem] that could happen,” she said.

