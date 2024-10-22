Elon Musk Says He Had to Upgrade His Security after Endorsing Trump

(Headline USA) Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk said this week that he’s had to upgrade his private security service after endorsing former President Donald Trump.

During a town hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Sunday in support of Trump’s candidacy, Musk said he had become a target of the Left since throwing his support behind Trump.

“I’m like, enemy No. 2 of what? Uh, democracy? I mean I’m pro-democracy. I’m literally trying to uphold the Constitution and ensure we have a free and fair election,” Musk said, referring to a Der Spiegel cover that labeled Musk as “Public Enemy No. 2,” the first being Trump.

A German magazine has labeled Elon Musk 'Public Enemy No. 2' and that makes Trump 'Public Enemy No. 1' for supporting democracy and free speech? In response to the rising hostility, Elon is upgrading his security to the fullest extent. "I am definitely upgrading my security." pic.twitter.com/2bNV24aM6N — SMX 🇺🇸 (@iam_smx) October 20, 2024

“I’m definitely upgrading my security. Guess I better cancel that open-car parade,” Musk said in a nod to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

On a more serious note, Musk said he had been a “little shook” by the “level of vitriolic hatred on the Left,” of which he once considered himself a part.

“They claim they’re tolerant. And yet, they’re incredibly intolerant and spewing hate,” Musk said.

“Whereas on the Right I see people who tend to regard people on the Left as, well, misguided, but they don’t hate them,” he continued. “… But the amount of hate coming from the Left is like, wow, next level.”

The Left’s hatred for those standing up for free speech and economic opportunity is part of what inspired Musk to become politically involved, he revealed.

“I hate politics,” Musk told voters. “I don’t want to be in politics. I’m a technologist. I build rockets and cars. I derive joy from seeing people enjoy the products that my companies make. But the stakes are so high that I had no choice but to take a stand.”

As part of his effort to elect Trump, Musk’s political-action committee revealed this week that it was giving away $1 million every week to a random voter who signs its petition in support of the First and Second amendments.