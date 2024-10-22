Quantcast
Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Regulators Won’t Stop Big Bank Malfeasance

Posted by Money Metals News Service
Regulators Won’t Stop Big Bank Malfeasance

(Clint Siegner, Money Metals News Service) TD Bank just made headlines for pleading guilty to the crime of money laundering and a variety of other charges. Bankers there provided services to despicable people who needed a way to recycle the cash proceeds acquired by selling everything from drugs to children.

TD Bank, which will pay a total of $3.09 billion in fines, is yet another giant bank with a long rap sheet.

Too Big to Jail

The bank’s CEO, Bharat Masrani, said “This is a difficult chapter in our bank’s history. These failures took place on my watch as CEO, and I apologize to all our stakeholders.”

Bureaucrats in a handful of government agencies put out press releases. They talked triumphantly about their strong and decisive action and proudly announced the largest fine ever imposed for violation of the Bank Secrecy Act.

Before anyone starts clapping their hands, here is a list of things regulators didn’t cover:

  • The CEO didn’t indicate he was going to take responsibility by resigning.
  • Regulators didn’t announce that any top executives would be prosecuted.
  • The cost of the fines will be shouldered by the shareholders directly and the depositors indirectly (who played no part in the criminal activity), not by the employees who actually committed the violations.
  • Regulators didn’t put an estimate on the profits earned by the bank through the illicit activity. It’s possible executives simply view the fines as a cost of doing business.
  • The bank’s licenses for operations and trading have not been threatened. There is apparently nothing a large, multinational bank can do which would result in regulators pulling the licenses and shutting them down.
  • There is no detail as to what the regulators will do with the billions they collect. Given the track record, it likely won’t be anything good or useful.

The regulators tasked with keeping the banking industry on the straight and narrow are part of the problem.

Investors and consumers are going to have to hold the world’s largest banks to account.

For now, though, their stock prices are doing just fine.

Perhaps most customers have decided moving accounts is more trouble than it is worth. However, there are plenty of smaller, more accountable credit unions and banks without a rap sheet.

Elsewhere there are some signs investors and customers are waking up and taking action. Target, Budweiser, and Disney have all felt the sting of a boycott in recent years. The idea that you should stop doing business with people who act against your interests and/or values is picking up steam.

Likewise, the boom in gold and silver markets during the past few years is essentially a no-confidence vote in a variety of failing institutions.

Clint Siegner is a Director at Money Metals Exchange, a precious metals dealer recently named “Best in the USA” by an independent global ratings group. A graduate of Linfield College in Oregon, Siegner puts his experience in business management along with his passion for personal liberty, limited government, and honest money into the development of Money Metals’ brand and reach. This includes writing extensively on the bullion markets and their intersection with policy and world affairs.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Elon Musk Says He Had to Upgrade His Security after Endorsing Trump
Next article
State Trooper Blocked from Secret Service Briefing on Morning of Trump Shooting

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com