Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Elon Musk Plans on Suing Tim Walz over Nazi Allegations

'Of course he did, but that is a distraction from what, I think you said it, this is "game on" stuff right here...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves the Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars after a visit in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, March 13, 2024. If Tesla shareholders vote against restoring Elon Musk's $44.9 billion pay package that was tossed out by a Delaware judge, the CEO could deliver on threats to take artificial intelligence research to another firm, or even leave Tesla. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Billionaire Elon Musk threatened to sue former Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz after he claimed Musk did a “Natzi salute” during President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Walz went on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show Tuesday night and complained that people spent days debating on Musk’s arm movement.

“Of course he did, but that is a distraction from what, I think you said it, this is ‘game on’ stuff right here,” Walz said regarding Musk. 

The Minnesota governor doubled down and tried to claim individuals needed to stay focused on the big picture.

“So I would tell people stay focused. Don’t take the bait on the distractions,” Walz said. “Surround yourself with people who understand this, and recognize the things they went after today are basically a big chunk of what society does, and people like to have clean water, and hospitals, and safety, and roads, and airports, all the things that they are going after… We have to find that voice. We have to push back. We have to be organized.”

The clip circulated on social media with filmmaker Robby Starbuck reposting it.

“Creepy Tim Walz says ‘of course’ Elon did a Nazi salute,” he wrote. “I hope Elon sues him for all he’s worth.”

The Tesla founder responded to the post with the possibility of suing the governor.

” I think I will. Tim Walz is a creepy,” Musk wrote and added a clown emoji.

Social media users supported the potential lawsuit that Musk suggested.

“He got what he asked for,” one user wrote. “If it had been the other side making allegations like this they would try and deplatform them as they did with Trump and many others in the past.”

While Walz made allegations against Musk during his interview, he also claimed it has been “pure hell” since he and former Vice President Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
