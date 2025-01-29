Elon Musk Plans on Suing Tim Walz over Nazi Allegations

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Billionaire Elon Musk threatened to sue former Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz after he claimed Musk did a “Natzi salute” during President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Walz went on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show Tuesday night and complained that people spent days debating on Musk’s arm movement.

Hey @elonmusk, got another politician for you to sue for defamation.@Tim_Walz just said, “Musk gave a N*zi salute. Of course he did.” Democrats like Walz gladly defame Americans without hesitation. He needs to be made an example out of, legally. Please make him pay, legally. pic.twitter.com/4aRh2s1qWa — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 29, 2025

“Of course he did, but that is a distraction from what, I think you said it, this is ‘game on’ stuff right here,” Walz said regarding Musk.

The Minnesota governor doubled down and tried to claim individuals needed to stay focused on the big picture.

“So I would tell people stay focused. Don’t take the bait on the distractions,” Walz said. “Surround yourself with people who understand this, and recognize the things they went after today are basically a big chunk of what society does, and people like to have clean water, and hospitals, and safety, and roads, and airports, all the things that they are going after… We have to find that voice. We have to push back. We have to be organized.”

The clip circulated on social media with filmmaker Robby Starbuck reposting it.