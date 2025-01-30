RFK Jr. Shuts Down Senate Dems’ Absurd Attacks—Even Over Baby Onesies

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. rose above the vicious attacks from Senate Democrats during the confirmation hearing for his nomination as the next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The leftist attacks repeatedly fumbled as RFK Jr. maintained his composure, responding to each of the questions with poise and expertise. Much of the hearing centered on the Democratic Party’s concerns about his expertise, stance on abortion and even baby onesies.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., grilled RFK Jr. about so-called anti-vaxx onesies sold by Children’s Health Defense, a non-profit he previously chaired.

The onesies bore the phrases, “Unvaxxed, Unafraid” and “No Vax, No Problem,” mirroring RFK Jr.’s support for health freedoms.

“They are selling what’s called onesies, these little things, clothing for babies,” Sanders exclaimed, pointing to printouts of the onesies.

“You say you are pro-vaccine. Yet your organization is making money selling a child’s product to parents for 26 bucks, which casts fundamental doubt on the usefulness of vaccines,” Sanders added.

RFK Jr. reminded the self-described democratic socialist senator that he has “no power over” the non-profit, as he had resigned from the board months earlier.

Sen. Bernie Sanders erupted and made it clear he wasn’t happy that Kennedy’s former nonprofit, Children’s Health Defense, was selling unvaxxed onesies for $26. “ARE YOU SUPPORTIVE OF THESE ONESIES!?” Sanders shouted. Of all things to get worked up about, this was a wild one. pic.twitter.com/iDrJtcaX5U — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 29, 2025

Not to be outdone by Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., asked RFK Jr. if he planned to make money from drug companies.

“Who, me?” RFK Jr. replied. He is notoriously known for his stances against Big Pharma.

“Yes, you!” Warren insisted.

“Oh yeah! I’m happy to commit to that. I don’t think any of them want to give me money, by the way,” he replied, drawing laughter from the hearing’s audience.

Hilarity ensued when Elizabeth Warren inadvertently made Kennedy look GREAT with the perfect softball question. WARREN: “You’re not going to take money from drug companies in any way, shape, or form?” KENNEDY: “Who, me?” WARREN: “Yes, you.” KENNEDY: “Oh, yeah. I’m happy to… pic.twitter.com/985VdPrcoh — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 29, 2025

Later in the hearing, RFK Jr. addressed dubious accusations labeling him as a conspiracy theorist—an epithet often hurled at conservatives who challenge leftist narratives.

RFK Jr. said this label is merely used to discredit him because he always asks, “difficult questions.” He then broke down several so-called conspiracies that had turned out to be accurate.

“That label was applied to me because I said the vaccines, the COVID vaccines, didn’t prevent transmission and wouldn’t prevent infection when the government was telling Americans that it would,” RFK Jr. stated.

“I was called a conspiracy theorist because I said red dye caused cancer and now FDA has acknowledged that in fact, it did,” he added.

“I was called a conspiracy theorist because I said fluoride lowered IQ,” the incoming HHS secretary said, pointing to a study published in the JAMA Network that supports his theory.

It is unclear when the Senate will vote on RFK Jr.’s nomination. Only seven out of 22 members of the Trump cabinet have been confirmed.

These cabinet members are EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.