Thursday, March 26, 2026

Elderly Man Shoved Onto Subway Tracks Dies, Prompting Murder Charge for Alleged Assailant

The assailant also shoved a 30-year-old man onto the tracks before fleeing on foot…

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - The MTA logo is seen on the side of a New York City subway car, April 23, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(Headline USA) An elderly man shoved onto the subway tracks in Manhattan last weekend has died from his injuries and his alleged assailant is now facing charges, authorities in New York City said Thursday.

Richard Williams, 83, of Manhattan, died days after the Sunday incident, according to police. They said Richard had been standing on the Lexington Avenue-63 Street subway platform when a man he didn’t know shoved him from behind onto the tracks.

The assailant also shoved a 30-year-old man onto the tracks before fleeing on foot. Both victims were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police arrested Bairon Hernandez on March 10 after seeking the public’s help in identifying the attacker, who was captured on video after the incident.

The 34-year-old Brooklyn resident was initially charged with attempted murder, assault and other charges, but in light of Williams’ death, those charges have been upgraded to murder, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said.

Hernandez’s public defenders declined to comment.

“We have yet to see the indictment, concluded our investigation or reviewed the expected voluminous discovery materials,” said Lupe Todd-Medina, spokesperson for New York County Defender Services.

Hernandez is a Honduran national who has been deported four times since first entering the country illegally in 2008, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

He entered the country illegally a fifth time at an unknown date and location and has a lengthy criminal history, including 15 prior charges of simple assault, domestic violence, obstruction of police, possession of a weapon, drug possession and aggravated assault, the agency said.

Hernandez “should never have been able to walk our streets and harm innocent Americans,” said Lauren Bis, a deputy assistant secretary for DHS.

 

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Player Waives Extradition Hearing in Fatal Shooting Case

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com