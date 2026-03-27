Transgender Migrant Child Rapist Walks Free

(José Niño, Headline USA) A transgender illegal alien from Colombia admitted in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy inside a bodega bathroom last year, per a report by The New York Post. Despite the severity of the crime, the defendant received a plea agreement that requires no additional time behind bars.

Nicol Alexandra Contreras Suarez, 31, entered a guilty plea to second degree rape in Manhattan Supreme Court. The terms of the deal promise a sentence of just six months, a period the defendant has already completed while awaiting trial. When the formal sentencing takes place on April 27, Contreras Suarez will walk out of the courtroom a free person unless federal immigration authorities intervene.

The attack took place on February 11, 2025, in East Harlem. According to prosecutors, Contreras Suarez followed the teenage victim into a bodega located across the street from Thomas Jefferson Park and raped him in the bathroom. The young victim managed to flag down bystanders after the assault. Police arrested Contreras Suarez the following day.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office defended the resolution, stating that it came after close consultation with the victim’s family. Prosecutors explained that the agreement spared the teenager from the trauma of testifying before a grand jury and enduring multiple days of testimony at trial.

🚨BREAKING: Illegal trans alien from Colombia is about to walk FREE after RAPING a 14-year-old boy in a NYC bodega bathroom. Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez (31) received a lenient plea deal because the parents wanted to spare their son from having to testify. He is set to be… pic.twitter.com/oskL31q0nO — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 25, 2026

“We expect the defendant to remain detained and be deported following sentencing, due to the felony conviction,” a spokesperson for the DA’s Office said in a statement.

The New York Post reported that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has already secured a detainer to take Contreras Suarez into custody once the criminal proceedings conclude. The detainer allows federal authorities to hold the defendant for deportation regardless of any other considerations.

The defendant was not a first-time offender. At the time of the rape, Contreras Suarez was already wanted in Massachusetts on outstanding charges for robbery, prostitution, and weapons offenses. This history made the lenient plea deal particularly controversial among critics of sanctuary policies.

When authorities first arrested Contreras Suarez in February 2025, Department of Homeland Security officials issued a blistering condemnation of the policies that allowed the defendant to remain in the country. Tricia McLaughlin, who served as DHS assistant secretary at the time, released a statement that placed responsibility squarely on local and federal leadership, according to The New York Post.

“This creep should’ve never been released into our country,” McLaughlin declared. “Thanks to the failed sanctuary policies and [President Joe] Biden’s open-border agenda, this serial criminal was freed to prey on innocent American children — but that ends now. ICE will not allow predators like Contreras-Suarez to terrorize American citizens.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino