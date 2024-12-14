‘Prayers’: Pelosi’s Office Shares Heartbreaking Update After Brutal Fall

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A spokesperson for former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has provided a major update regarding her well-being following a brutal fall during an official visit to Luxembourg.

Pelosi’s spokesperson, Ian Krager, stated that the former speaker is “well on the mend” after successfully undergoing a hip replacement.

Pelosi, who many refer to as “speaker emerita,” was in Luxembourg as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 84, after falling on a trip in Luxembourg, had hip replacement surgery today. Her office says it was successful pic.twitter.com/R8h2neBMRz — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 14, 2024

During an official event, she sustained an injury and was quickly taken to the hospital, Krager announced on Friday. Among those present at the ceremony were Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; John Barrasso, R-W.V.

On Saturday, Krager continued, “Speaker Pelosi is grateful to U.S. military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center at Landstuhl Army Base and medical staff at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg for their excellent care and kindness.”

Pelosi is reportedly “enjoying the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and well wishes and is ever determined to ensure access to quality health care for all Americans,” Krager wrote in his statement.

The Luxembourg embassy shared a photo of Pelosi this morning with members of Congress. She is gripping the hand of the congressman standing next to her. pic.twitter.com/LnMdWcBEeh — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 13, 2024

The former speaker became the second octogenarian lawmaker to suffer a serious injury while serving in their capacity as the people’s representative.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell fell in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday morning, spraining his wrist and sustaining a minor cut on his face, according to the liberal New York Times.

These two incidents have renewed calls for term limits on public officials. Pelosi herself has advocated for implementing limits but only on members of the Supreme Court.

“Here we have a body … chosen for life. Never have to run for office. Nominated, confirmed for life, with no accountability for their ethics behavior,” Pelosi stated in 2023, after having been elected to her 19th term in Congress.

Pelosi was first elected in 1987, while McConnell has served as Kentucky’s senator since 1985. Some of the criticisms demanding term limits and slamming the use of military forces to airlift Pelosi to the hospital are shared below.

Washington, DC. Is a Nursing Home: 84-year-old Nancy Pelosi is in the hospital with a broken hip. 82-year-old Mitch McConnell just took a nasty spill. Dianne Feinstein practically died in office at age 90! America needs TERM LIMITS! pic.twitter.com/Duxbp1opGy — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) December 13, 2024

If I break my hip ice skating, would the taxpayers airlift me to a military base to replace my hip at zero cost? The answer is NO. So why does Nancy Pelosi get it for free when she’s worth $250 million? pic.twitter.com/SXQ3sQX2Zy — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) December 14, 2024

Nancy Pelosi had her hip replaced this morning at U.S. military base. I wish they treated our Veterans that fast! — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) December 14, 2024