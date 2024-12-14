Quantcast
Saturday, December 14, 2024

‘Prayers’: Pelosi’s Office Shares Heartbreaking Update After Brutal Fall

'Term limits are needed...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A spokesperson for former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has provided a major update regarding her well-being following a brutal fall during an official visit to Luxembourg. 

Pelosi’s spokesperson, Ian Krager, stated that the former speaker is “well on the mend” after successfully undergoing a hip replacement. 

Pelosi, who many refer to as “speaker emerita,” was in Luxembourg as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

 

During an official event, she sustained an injury and was quickly taken to the hospital, Krager announced on Friday. Among those present at the ceremony were Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; John Barrasso, R-W.V. 

On Saturday, Krager continued, “Speaker Pelosi is grateful to U.S. military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center at Landstuhl Army Base and medical staff at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg for their excellent care and kindness.” 

Pelosi is reportedly “enjoying the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and well wishes and is ever determined to ensure access to quality health care for all Americans,” Krager wrote in his statement.

 

The former speaker became the second octogenarian lawmaker to suffer a serious injury while serving in their capacity as the people’s representative. 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell fell in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday morning, spraining his wrist and sustaining a minor cut on his face, according to the liberal New York Times. 

These two incidents have renewed calls for term limits on public officials. Pelosi herself has advocated for implementing limits but only on members of the Supreme Court. 

“Here we have a body … chosen for life. Never have to run for office. Nominated, confirmed for life, with no accountability for their ethics behavior,” Pelosi stated in 2023, after having been elected to her 19th term in Congress.  

Pelosi was first elected in 1987, while McConnell has served as Kentucky’s senator since 1985. Some of the criticisms demanding term limits and slamming the use of military forces to airlift Pelosi to the hospital are shared below. 

 

 

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden’s Education Dept. Spends $1B on DEI Grants
Next article
George Santos Allegedly Assaulted on NY Streets, Incident Caught on Video

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com