Quantcast
Monday, June 10, 2024

Drug-Ingesting Dog Gives New Meaning to the Term ‘Meth Lab’

'His tail was wagging a thousand miles an hour, thumping on the hardwood floor. He couldn’t lie down; he was just excited. He was kind of staring off into space...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Dog holding a bag of drugs
Dog holding a bag of drugs / IMAGE: ChatGPT

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) A Labrador retriever named Tator got into a methamphetamine stash recently at a local park in Gillette, Wyoming, according to the Cowboy State Daily.

Owner Michael Frith took Tator, 2, to Dalbey Memorial Park to walk around the lake and play fetch.

“So I guess when [Tator] was returning the tennis ball he somehow ingested methamphetamine,” said Michael’s wife, Dolores.

Neither of them know how he consumed the meth or how much he had in his system, but they could tell something was wrong immediately upon their arrival at home.

“His tail was wagging a thousand miles an hour, thumping on the hardwood floor,” said Dolores. “He couldn’t lie down; he was just excited. He was kind of staring off into space.”

They took him to the Red Hills Veterinary Hospital to get tested; the blood test came back positive for meth.

The veterinarian reported the incident to the Gillette Police Department, who combed the park for further evidence of the drugs.

There was no further evidence of any drug activity.

“But better my dog—I hate to say—than a child,” Dolores said. “So, we’re grateful it was him instead of a kid.”

Dolores also reported that Tator fully recovered and “he’s back to being his normal, goofy self.”

Illicit drug use spiked across the nation over the course of Joe Biden’s Oval Office tenure, especially drugs such as fentanyl and meth flowing through the porous southern border.

Agents working in border states recorded record busts in massive narcotics operations, seizing over one million pills in the space of a week in California alone.

An anonymous border agent recorded a message regarding the seriousness of the situation at the southern border, making it clear that the U.S. government gave up its control.

“The biggest thing is that we do not control the border. The cartel controls the border. Everything that we do is a reaction to things that they have planned,” he said. “Usually, we’re chasing around pawns while the kings and queens are doing whatever they want.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
A Pair of Recent Name Changes Reveals Pure Stupidity of Left’s Historical Revisionism
Next article
Soros-Backed Prosecutors’ Case Collapses against C’Ville Torch Marcher

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com