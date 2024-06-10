Drug-Ingesting Dog Gives New Meaning to the Term ‘Meth Lab’

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) A Labrador retriever named Tator got into a methamphetamine stash recently at a local park in Gillette, Wyoming, according to the Cowboy State Daily.

Owner Michael Frith took Tator, 2, to Dalbey Memorial Park to walk around the lake and play fetch.

“So I guess when [Tator] was returning the tennis ball he somehow ingested methamphetamine,” said Michael’s wife, Dolores.

Neither of them know how he consumed the meth or how much he had in his system, but they could tell something was wrong immediately upon their arrival at home.

“His tail was wagging a thousand miles an hour, thumping on the hardwood floor,” said Dolores. “He couldn’t lie down; he was just excited. He was kind of staring off into space.”

They took him to the Red Hills Veterinary Hospital to get tested; the blood test came back positive for meth.

The veterinarian reported the incident to the Gillette Police Department, who combed the park for further evidence of the drugs.

There was no further evidence of any drug activity.

“But better my dog—I hate to say—than a child,” Dolores said. “So, we’re grateful it was him instead of a kid.”

Dolores also reported that Tator fully recovered and “he’s back to being his normal, goofy self.”

Illicit drug use spiked across the nation over the course of Joe Biden’s Oval Office tenure, especially drugs such as fentanyl and meth flowing through the porous southern border.

Agents working in border states recorded record busts in massive narcotics operations, seizing over one million pills in the space of a week in California alone.

An anonymous border agent recorded a message regarding the seriousness of the situation at the southern border, making it clear that the U.S. government gave up its control.

“The biggest thing is that we do not control the border. The cartel controls the border. Everything that we do is a reaction to things that they have planned,” he said. “Usually, we’re chasing around pawns while the kings and queens are doing whatever they want.”