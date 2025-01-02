Download Your Free Copy of Money Metals Insider NOW! (Winter 2025)

Quantcast
Thursday, January 2, 2025

Posted by Money Metals News Service

(Money Metals News Service) We’re pleased to give you access to your complimentary Winter 2025 issue of Money Metals Insider – packed with actionable information about the markets and special offerings from Money Metals, the top-rated precious metals dealer and depository in the United States.

The newsletter leads off with a special report on Money Metals’ expanded capabilities to support you – with our massive new depository and expanded services, including monthly purchase plans, IRAs, loans, sound money advocacy, and timely market news.

Next, we feature a fascinating new report regarding concentrated short selling in the gold market – and how it may be suppressing the gold price.

Even as gold (and silver) just enjoyed a year of major gains, there is still potential for an explosive move…

We also spotlight the states with the BEST and WORST laws relating to gold and silver – and what Money Metals is doing about it.

Plus, we analyze what’s happening with global gold flows. (It seems many countries are increasingly reluctant to vault their gold in the U.S. or London!)

And finally, don’t miss our product announcements and our highly popular Q&A feature!

Here’s what’s inside your free Money Metals Insider newsletter:

So download the PDF of this fantastic free newsletter right now – and pass it around to your friends! It’s another free benefit for those who have signed up for the Money Metals email list.

