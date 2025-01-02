Quantcast
Thursday, January 2, 2025

US Capitol Struck By Lightning Days Before New Congress

'The US Capitol, World Trade Center, and Empire State Building were all struck by lightning tonight, on the final evening of 2024. Feels like an omen...'

Lightening
Lightening / IMAGE: @PopBase via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) A lightning strike hit the U.S. Capitol on New Year’s Eve, video posted to social media days before the 119th Congress begins Friday shows.

But the U.S. Capitol was not the only significant U.S. landmark struck by lightning Tuesday night — additional footage shows three other lightning strikes reportedly hit the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. and the One World Trade Center and the Empire State Building in New York City.

Trump supporters on X discussed whether the four buildings struck by lightning ahead of 2025 signified a message from a higher power as President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 approaches.

“U.S. Capitol Building struck by lightning as we close out 2024 and head into 2025. God is sending us a message,” Christian Ziegler, a Trump supporter and former Republican National Convention delegate, wrote.

Jack Posobiec, the pro-Trump editor of Human Events, had one word to say about the lightning strike at the Capitol building: “Soon.”

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, added that the lightning strike “Feels like an omen” and asked, “What’s it telling us?”

“The US Capitol, World Trade Center, and Empire State Building were all struck by lightning tonight, on the final evening of 2024. Feels like an omen. I wonder what God is telling us,” the Sovereign Brah social media account wrote.

X user Natalie F. Danelishen wrote, “The US Capitol building getting struck by lightning is a solid sign going into 2025.”

Many Trump supporters said the longing strikes were a “sign from God,” with X user The Patriot Voice calling the phenomenon “EPICALLY prophetic.”

President-elect Donald Trump endorsed Speaker Mike Johnson for reelection in a Monday post to Truth Social. House lawmakers are expected to vote for the incoming congressional body’s House Speaker on Friday.

“He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN,” Trump wrote of the current GOP speaker. “Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

