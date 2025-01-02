Quantcast
Thursday, January 2, 2025

Comedian Jim Gaffigan Acknowledges He Lost Fans over Trump Comments

'For me, I don’t regret it, but I also do acknowledge that there are true die-hard Trump fans who probably enjoyed my comedy, but because they feel so passionately will never forgive me...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Jim Gaffigan
Jim Gaffigan / IMAGE: Late Night with Seth Meyers via YouTube

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Comedian Jim Gaffigan said he regretted that it was implied he criticized Trump supporters in a new interview with The Daily Beast.

“I regret that people think that I was criticizing people that support Trump. And that was never the intention,” he said. “I regret–someone said like, now I can’t follow you anymore and I kind of said ‘F you’ to them.”

Gaffingan acknowledged that he probably lost fans over his previous Trump comments.

“For me, I don’t regret it, but I also do acknowledge that there are true die-hard Trump fans who probably enjoyed my comedy, but because they feel so passionately will never forgive me,” he continued. “But also, something I’ve noticed in doing stand-up for so long is, you’re going to lose people.”

The comedian famously posted an explicative filled tweet in 2020, where he bashed President-elect Donald Trump.

“I dont give a f**k if anyone thinks this is virtue signaling or whatever,” he wrote at the time. “We need to wake up. We need to call trump the con man and thief that he is.”

The comedian previously played Gov. Tim Walz on Saturday Night Live when he was running for office with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Gaffigan added he does not know how many fans he lost but still sees comments regarding how people used to be a fan.

“I wouldn’t say it was measurable. But there were definitely comments on social media, and there are still some,” he continued. “My son, who’s so funny—I posted something, and my 18-year-old son commented, ‘I liked him until he went on his Trump rant.'”

In October Gaffigan attended the Al Smith dinner and roasted both Democrats and Republicans.

Trump also was in attendee and poked fun at Gaffigan’s SNL appearance.

“Most recently Jim has been playing Tim Walz on SNL,” Trump said. “And that’ll be a very short gig, I hope, Jim. But it was fun while it lasted wasn’t it?”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Download Your Free Copy of Money Metals Insider NOW! (Winter 2025)
Next article
Shorten Week By 20% But Pay People Same Amount, Bernie Sanders Says

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com