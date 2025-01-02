Comedian Jim Gaffigan Acknowledges He Lost Fans over Trump Comments

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Comedian Jim Gaffigan said he regretted that it was implied he criticized Trump supporters in a new interview with The Daily Beast.
“I regret that people think that I was criticizing people that support Trump. And that was never the intention,” he said. “I regret–someone said like, now I can’t follow you anymore and I kind of said ‘F you’ to them.”
Gaffingan acknowledged that he probably lost fans over his previous Trump comments.
“For me, I don’t regret it, but I also do acknowledge that there are true die-hard Trump fans who probably enjoyed my comedy, but because they feel so passionately will never forgive me,” he continued. “But also, something I’ve noticed in doing stand-up for so long is, you’re going to lose people.”
The comedian famously posted an explicative filled tweet in 2020, where he bashed President-elect Donald Trump.
“I dont give a f**k if anyone thinks this is virtue signaling or whatever,” he wrote at the time. “We need to wake up. We need to call trump the con man and thief that he is.”
I dont give a fuck if anyone thinks this is virtue signaling or whatever. We need to wake up. We need to call trump the con man and thief that he is.
— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020
The comedian previously played Gov. Tim Walz on Saturday Night Live when he was running for office with Vice President Kamala Harris.
Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz on SNL. Absolutely perfect, no notes. pic.twitter.com/YlbX4nZFFr
— CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) September 29, 2024
Gaffigan added he does not know how many fans he lost but still sees comments regarding how people used to be a fan.
“I wouldn’t say it was measurable. But there were definitely comments on social media, and there are still some,” he continued. “My son, who’s so funny—I posted something, and my 18-year-old son commented, ‘I liked him until he went on his Trump rant.'”
In October Gaffigan attended the Al Smith dinner and roasted both Democrats and Republicans.
Trump also was in attendee and poked fun at Gaffigan’s SNL appearance.
“Most recently Jim has been playing Tim Walz on SNL,” Trump said. “And that’ll be a very short gig, I hope, Jim. But it was fun while it lasted wasn’t it?”