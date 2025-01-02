Comedian Jim Gaffigan Acknowledges He Lost Fans over Trump Comments

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Comedian Jim Gaffigan said he regretted that it was implied he criticized Trump supporters in a new interview with The Daily Beast.

“I regret that people think that I was criticizing people that support Trump. And that was never the intention,” he said. “I regret–someone said like, now I can’t follow you anymore and I kind of said ‘F you’ to them.”

Gaffingan acknowledged that he probably lost fans over his previous Trump comments.

“For me, I don’t regret it, but I also do acknowledge that there are true die-hard Trump fans who probably enjoyed my comedy, but because they feel so passionately will never forgive me,” he continued. “But also, something I’ve noticed in doing stand-up for so long is, you’re going to lose people.”

The comedian famously posted an explicative filled tweet in 2020, where he bashed President-elect Donald Trump.