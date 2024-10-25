Quantcast
Thursday, October 24, 2024

Tucker Carlson to Host President Trump in Grand Finale of His Tour

'Now is our last chance to stop the machine. Donald Trump is the only answer...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson
Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson / IMAGE: @TuckerCarlson via Twitter

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Political commentator Tucker Carlson added one final stop at the Desert Diamond Area in Glendale, Arizona to his live tour—and he will be joined by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The Tucker Carlson Live Tour will conclude on Halloween — just five days before Election Day on Nov. 5. The Trump campaign released an email blast Thursday announcing Carlson’s surprise grand finale.

“To cap off the live tour, where he promised to discuss the big things that actually matter to the country, Tucker Carlson is hosting the most consequential guest of all: 45th President and current frontrunner Donald J. Trump,” the email said.

All profits made from Carlson’s live interview with Trump will be donated to victims of hurricanes Milton and Helene, according to the Trump campaign’s email.

Carlson was forced to cancel one of his appearances—in Greenville, S.C.—as Helene bore down in the last weekend of September, catching many in the Appalachian region by surprise and devastating parts of Tennessee and western North Carolina.

On Monday, Trump visited Swannanoa, N.C., one of the impacted towns, where he slammed the weak response from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat.

Trump has set up a GoFundMe in support of the hurricane relief effort that already has raised nearly $8 million.

Tickets for the Oct. 31 event went on sale for the public Thursday at 10 a.m., while Tucker Carlson Network members were able to buy tickets as early as Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, Carlson delivered a speech Wednesday evening at Trump’s rally in Duluth, Georgia. The conservative firebrand ripped the Biden–Harris administration on illegal immigration, warning Democrats will receive a “spanking” from father Trump if he wins back the White House.

“The Democratic Party is the home of weirdos, bitterness, envy, hate, and conformity,” Carlson wrote on X with video of his 19-minute speech.

“It’s the enemy of freedom and creativity,” he continued. “It only destroys. Now is our last chance to stop the machine. Donald Trump is the only answer.”

Carlson’s tour consisted of 15 shows across the U.S., featuring special guests including actor Russell Brand, Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly, former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and former Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner.
