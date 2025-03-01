Quantcast
Saturday, March 1, 2025

Gavin Newsom Launches New Podcast, Gets Annihilated on Social Media

'Gavin focusing on yet another podcast while his state circles the drain...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Gavin Newsom
Gavin Newsom / PHOTO: AP

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday he was launching a new podcast.

He revealed the title to be “This is Gavin Newsom” and posted a video on social media discussing the new venture.

He claimed it would be “anything but the ordinary ‘politician’ podcast.’”

“I’m talking directly with people I disagree with, people I look up to, and you — the listeners,” he wrote on X. “Egg prices? Tariffs? DOGE? We’re tackling all your big questions.”

This will be the Newsom’s second podcast as he already is a one of the co-hosts on “Politickin” with former NFL player Marshawn Lynch, and sports agent Doug Hendrickson.

Newsom told POLITICO he plans on inviting conservatives on his podcast.

“We already know what our disagreements are with the MAGA movement,” he began. “I want to understand what the motivations are, the legitimacy of those motivations, and just really understand where people are coming from.”

He also said he will be questioning Democrats as well, as their party heads into an unknown direction.

“And so I’m asking the same questions you’re asking of me: Where the hell is the Democratic Party? What are we doing? Who are we? Where are we going? What’s the path back?” he told the outlet.

The Democrat was quickly called out on social media for the move.

“Gavin focusing on yet another podcast while his state circles the drain,” one popular social media user stated.

Conservative commentator Drew Hernandez called out the tone death governor.

“California burns and continues to crumble California,” he began. “Governor: I’m going to start a podcast.”

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy noted the governor should begin with addressing his past actions during COVID.

“Let’s start with why did you throw a party for yourself at the French Laundry with no masks on in the middle of Covid when California had just about the strictest COVID regs in the country and thousands of small businesses were going outta business because of said policies?” Portnoy asked.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Don Lemon Chases after NYC Subway in Bizarre TikTok Video

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com