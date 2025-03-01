Gavin Newsom Launches New Podcast, Gets Annihilated on Social Media

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday he was launching a new podcast.

He revealed the title to be “This is Gavin Newsom” and posted a video on social media discussing the new venture.

I'm launching a NEW PODCAST. We need to change the conversation. I'm talking directly with people I disagree with, people I look up to, and you — the listeners. Egg prices? Tariffs? DOGE? We're tackling all your big questions. This is Gavin Newsom. Subscribe now ➡️… pic.twitter.com/WdzGeqdvZ4 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 26, 2025

He claimed it would be “anything but the ordinary ‘politician’ podcast.’”

“I’m talking directly with people I disagree with, people I look up to, and you — the listeners,” he wrote on X. “Egg prices? Tariffs? DOGE? We’re tackling all your big questions.”

This will be the Newsom’s second podcast as he already is a one of the co-hosts on “Politickin” with former NFL player Marshawn Lynch, and sports agent Doug Hendrickson.

Newsom told POLITICO he plans on inviting conservatives on his podcast.

“We already know what our disagreements are with the MAGA movement,” he began. “I want to understand what the motivations are, the legitimacy of those motivations, and just really understand where people are coming from.”

He also said he will be questioning Democrats as well, as their party heads into an unknown direction.

“And so I’m asking the same questions you’re asking of me: Where the hell is the Democratic Party? What are we doing? Who are we? Where are we going? What’s the path back?” he told the outlet.

The Democrat was quickly called out on social media for the move.

“Gavin focusing on yet another podcast while his state circles the drain,” one popular social media user stated.

Conservative commentator Drew Hernandez called out the tone death governor.