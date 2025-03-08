Quantcast
Don Jr. Humiliates Media After ‘Sources’ Falsely Claim 2028 Run

'Are you f*cking retarded?'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump Jr. leaves after testifying in former President Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Donald Trump Jr. berated news site Mediaite on Friday for citing three anonymous sources who falsely claimed he was mulling a 2028 presidential bid—a hypothetical move that would pit him against his close friend and Vice President JD Vance. 

Journalist Diana Falzone, the woman behind the Mediaite report, exclusively relied on three unnamed “high-level” sources who insisted Trump Jr. is “one hundred percent” running for president. 

Falzone ran the story despite Trump Jr.’s on-the-record denials of having any intention to throw his hat in the presidential race. Even worse, she cited no supporting evidence to corroborate the anonymous claims. 

“I accurately predicted that my buddy JD would be an instant power player in national GOP politics, so your theory is that I worked my ass off to help get him the VP nomination because I want to run for president in 2028?” Trump Jr. told Falzone.

“Are you f*cking retarded?” he asked bluntly. 

Trump Jr. added: “I’m actually glad you’re printing this bullshit though because at least now the rest of the press corps will see how shitty your ‘sources’ are and how easily you’re played by them. Congrats, moron.” 

As evidence for her reporting, Falzone pointed to President Donald Trump’s response to a question about whether he viewed Vance as his “successor” for 2028. 

Trump simply noted that Vance is “very capable” but clarified that it was “too early, we’re just starting.” 

Yet, Falzone’s unnamed sources seemingly twisted this response to claim Trump was focused on keeping “his dynasty alive” past his second term. 

“Don has been the most politically involved of all the Trump kids and has always kept the lanes open for a presidential run,” one anonymous source exclaimed. “He is a valued voice for his father, and a real possibility to be a contender in 2028.” 

A second unnamed source described Trump Jr. as “more experienced” than Vance, adding: “In about a year, real conversations will start about him running. At this point, it’s too soon, and he doesn’t want to start a battle with JD, especially since they are friends.”

Falzone did not respond to a request for an interview or clarification before this article’s publication.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
