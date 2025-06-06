Friday, June 6, 2025

DOJ Said It Was ‘Too Busy’ to Investigate Epstein Victim’s Complaint against FBI, Lawsuit Says

'Although there have been broad statements about making sure that ‘the American public knows the full weight of what happened in the past,’ no substantive revelations have been made...'

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In a newly filed lawsuit, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims has accused the Justice Department of ignoring her complaints against the FBI for allowing Epstein to operate with impunity.

The victim, Maria Farmer, first filed her complaint against Epstein with the FBI in 1996, only to have it ignored for the next 20-plus years.

In her lawsuit filed last Thursday and first reported by Court Watch, Farmer said she wrote to the FBI, U.S. Attorney, and DOJ Inspector General in May 2023, asking to investigate the bureau’s previous failures in the Epstein case. According to Farmer’s lawsuit, the DOJ Inspector General told her about a week later that while the allegations raised were “concerning,” they had other “priorit[ies] right now,” so could not “further assess” Maria’s allegations until later.

Last December, Farmer said the DOJ followed up with her to say that her complaint was being closed.

“DOJ explained in a letter that the FBI’s Internal Affairs Section/Initial Processing Unit [IAS/IPU] had ‘carefully reviewed’ Maria’s allegations, did ‘not initiate’ an investigation, and could not reveal “specific[s],” but “IAS mandated action be [sic] taken to address the concerns raised in your complaint,’” Farmer’s lawsuit said. “The FBI concluded, ‘[T]he United States Department of Justice, Office of the Inspector General, IAS/IPU considers your complaint addressed.’”

Farmer added that little has changed under the Trump administration.

“Although there have been broad statements about making sure that ‘the American public knows the full weight of what happened in the past,’ no substantive revelations have been made,” she said.

Farmer is suing the U.S. government for negligence, and she seeks monetary damages. Hers is one of several ongoing lawsuits stemming from the Epstein scandal.

In a separate case, the FBI has asked a district judge to dismiss a lawsuit from 17 anonymous Epstein victims on the grounds that the bureau had the discretion to let Epstein remain free for decades.

“The FBI maintains discretion in how to follow-up on tips of criminal conduct. Courts have made it clear that decisions by FBI employees on whether to investigate and follow-up on information they received from the public are ones in which the FBI is afforded broad discretion,” the Justice Department argued in its February motion to dismiss.

The parties in that lawsuit are scheduled to have a hearing later this month.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

