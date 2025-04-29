Tuesday, April 29, 2025

DOJ Releases Texts between Alleged Would-be Trump Assassin and Mexican Smuggler

'If they get in the asylum program they could probably even go in airplane, but let me get more information...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Ryan Routh
Ryan Routh / PHOTO: Facebook

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department has released text messages between Ryan Routh and an alleged human trafficker in Mexico about smuggling Afghans into the U.S. last year—arguing that such evidence should be presented to a jury as part of Routh’s larger plans to assassinate Donald Trump last September.

The DOJ included the text messages in a Monday court filing, responding to Routh’s motion to suppress evidence of his human smuggling activities. According to Routh’s attorneys, Routh’s discussions with a Mexican smuggler identified as “Ramiro” have nothing to do with the DOJ’s case against him. Those discussions occurred in February 2024, about seven months before his alleged attempt on Trump.

The DOJ said on Monday that the February 2024 text messages would provide crucial context for a jury about how Routh planned to flee the country of his attempt on Trump were successful.

“The February chats show that Routh intentionally sought out a professional smuggler who specialized in clandestine migrant crossings as part of his plan to flee the United States post-assassination,” DOJ lawyers argued. “The point here is that Ramiro is the human smuggler, and that Routh appealed to Ramiro in hatching his (Routh’s) escape plan. The February and September communications should, therefore, be admitted in their entirety as direct evidence of the Defendant’s guilt.”

The text messages released by the DOJ reveal new information about Routh’s dealings with Ramiro. According to the texts, Routh first contacted Ramiro about the matter on Feb. 25, 2024. The two apparently already knew each other, as Routh identified himself as the owner of his old construction company, United Roofing, and said he was now living in Hawaii.

Routh asked Ramiro to take the Afghans—a husband and four women in his family—to the border near Eagle Pass, Texas. From there, the Afghans would apply for asylum and be admitted into the country under then-President Joe Biden’s open borders policy.

According to the texts, the Afghans had first made their way to Brazil before going up to Mexico. They spoke neither Spanish nor English, using Google Translate to communicate.

“It is my understanding that they will be allowed to cross at Eagle Pass and be given a court date for an asylum case in the years to come, and be allowed to enter the U.S.,” Routh texted to Ramiro, to which the smuggler responded: “Let me ask more about it. If they get in the asylum program they could probably even go in airplane, but let me get more information.”

However, the deal seems to have fallen apart when Ramiro asked for $1,800 a person to take the Afghans to the border.

“That is 9000 dollar dude, that is crazy,” Routh texted on Feb. 29, 2024.

According to the DOJ, Routh and Ramiro didn’t text again until last September, when Routh was getting ready to assassinate Trump.

Routh’s defense attorneys have argued that they’re OK with the DOJ presenting evidence of their client’s communications with Ramiro from last September—but not from earlier that year. It’s unclear when Judge Aileen Cannon will rule on the matter. The parties are set to meet for a status conference on May 14.

Routh’s trial is set for September.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s Alleged Purse Thief Charged in Federal Court
Next article
100 Days In, Counterterrorism Center IDs Nearly 1,200 Alleged Terrorists in U.S.

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com