DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s Alleged Purse Thief Charged in Federal Court

Bustamante Leiva appeared to be “acting in concert” with a second suspect during one of the thefts...

(Headline USAA man accused of stealing a purse from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was charged Monday in federal court with aggravated identity theft, robbery and fraud.

Video captured Mario Bustamante Leiva taking Noem’s purse while she dined at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., on April 20 under the protection of Secret Service agents, investigators said. He later used Noem’s stolen credit cards to buy over $200 in food and alcohol at a different restaurant, according to a Secret Service agent’s affidavit.

Police and federal agents arrested Bustamante Leiva on Saturday. Court records didn’t immediately list an attorney representing him.

The agent’s affidavit doesn’t name Noem, but the information in court records matches details of the theft from her.

Bustamante Leiva, 49. also is suspected of stealing purses from two other people at other restaurants earlier this month, the affidavit says. He used a credit card stolen from one of the women to buy wine at a grocery store, the agent wrote.

Bustamante Leiva appeared to be “acting in concert” with a second suspect during one of the thefts, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said they identified Bustamante Leiva as a suspect in the thefts after he used a stolen gift card to make a purchase at a motel. He was shown a photo of Noem and told investigators that he didn’t know who she was, according to the affidavit. Investigators said they recovered Noem’s purse and wallet from his motel room.

In a prepared statement, Noem referred to the suspect as a “a career criminal who has been in our country illegally for years.” Authorities said there was no evidence Noem was targeted because of her position.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged an immigration detainer against Bustamante Leiva, a native of Chile, according to U.S. Attorney Ed Martin Jr.’s office.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

