DOJ Raids 20 Businesses in Minneapolis, Most Reportedly Owned by Somalis

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Federal agents raided multiple businesses across Minneapolis Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged Somali-linked fraud, according to several reports. Among the locations targeted was the controversial Quality Learning Center.

The raids hit more than 20 locations, including childcare centers, under search warrants signed by a federal judge, Fox News reported.

“Today the FBI with federal, state and local law enforcement is involved in court-authorized law enforcement activity as part of an ongoing fraud investigation,” a DOJ spokesperson said in a statement.

Footage of the raids quickly spread on social media, showing federal agents entering businesses early Tuesday morning. Fox News reported that none of the activity appeared to be immigration-related.

🚨 FOX NEWS ALERT: The DoJ confirms to Fox News that the FBI and HSI are RAIDING over 20 locations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, largely Somali-run, related to federal fraud investigations, including the “Quality Learing Center.” Fox: “Currently serving 22 court-approved search… pic.twitter.com/vwoowobPr5 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 28, 2026

The raids were welcomed by the Trump administration, which has made cracking down on fraud a central priority.

“The task force and the DOJ will be relentless in exposing these fraudsters wherever they may be hiding,” Vice President JD Vance wrote on X.

The raids came months after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz faced criticism for allegedly allowing fraud to run rampant in the state.

Walz himself drew backlash on X after appearing to take credit for the operation despite the earlier criticism.

“If you commit fraud in Minnesota you’re going to get caught — and that’s exactly what we saw today,” he wrote. “We catch criminals when state and federal agencies share information. Joint investigations work, and securing justice depends on it.”

In a follow-up post, Walz added that the raids occurred because state agencies “caught irregular behavior and reported it.”

FBI Director Kash Patel pushed back, emphasizing the federal role in the operation.

“Come again? This FBI and DOJ with our DHS partners drafted and executed every search warrant today,” Patel wrote. “But go ahead and take credit for our work while we smoke out the fraud plaguing Minnesota under your governorship.”

Come again? This FBI and DOJ with our DHS partners drafted and executed every search warrant today. But go ahead and take credit for our work while we smoke out the fraud plaguing Minnesota under your governorship. https://t.co/HczInx5sZm — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 28, 2026

Meanwhile, the City of Minneapolis said on X that local authorities were not involved in the operation and that the police department “has not been asked to assist with the execution of federal warrants.”

The raids followed reporting by independent journalist Nick Shirley, who highlighted several questionable businesses — some of which appeared to be out of operation while still receiving taxpayer-funded payments.