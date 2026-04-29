Opinion: Trump Needs to Axe Secret Service and Have Special Forces Protect Him

(By former FBI operative David Gletty) How many chances do we as Americans, and the U.S. president, need to give the Secret Service to help get him assassinated?

For most presidents, this would not be tolerated. But because it is Donald Trump, the leftist hate groups and the media seem to think it is OK and normal business. It is not OK and not normal business.

As a proud American voter, I have always respected the outcome of every presidential election that I have been able to vote in. In fact, I worked with the FBI to disrupt right-wing extremist groups when Barack Obama was president. Read about that here.

Unfortunately, that patriotism has changed in the last 30 years. Peoople treat their political parties like their favorite sports teams, which is not what is best for America.

It’s time to radically overhaul the system before any American president is assassinated. No matter what party they are associated with, we are all in the United States of America. If this ship sinks, we all sink.

Here are my recommendations:

Step 1: Fire, or re-assign to the TSA, every Secret Service agent responsible for the recent assassination attempts. Trump must make an example now and change the attitude of the entire Secret Service. U.S top military soldiers, fully armored and weaponized, will be brought in to bolster the ranks and eventually take over during this time of need. No more chances do they get to help kill the president of the U.S.A through negligence and unprofessionalism. It sounds rough, but it is a rough world out there, and the Secret Service is clearly not up to the job.

Step 2: Training is everything in this business. Quick action responses without thinking, and just look at the video of the one checkpoint. The Secret Service guards clearly weren’t well equipped to stop a bum-rush.

Top NFL receivers can run 40 yards in 4.2 seconds, which is about 20-23 miles an hour. The suspect, Cole Allen, allegedly had a good plan to kill media and administration officials until he had to get through the last few hundred feet of his criminal plan, which depended on him sprinting like an NFL receiver with a rifle, handgun and several knives past at least six armed Secret Service agents. The suspect was stopped at what you might call the “NFL safety level” after getting past the “defensive line” and “linebackers.”

I enhanced the security footage from last nights assassination attempt using AI. The footage was extremely low quality and it seems AI made up some things to fill in the gaps, but gives a better view of what took place. pic.twitter.com/lEFLz7L4yL — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) April 26, 2026

Top military soldiers must be brought in now and be with the president and Cabinet members indefinitely. New soldiers will be trained in close combat and protection methods beyond their current training.

Back to the checkpoint video: The suspect is sprinting past the first several Secret Service agents, with no apparent verbal warnings forward to the checkpoint. An agent is facing towards the ballroom as opposed to the entrance, and has about a second to react. The agent turns toward the suspect and instinctively steps aside, as if that was how he was trained. His training *should* have been to hit—if not tackle— the guy.

We also see nonchalant body posturing by several agents before the incident, which indicates drifting away from high threat alert. In today’s acceptable paraphrasing: “WTF”. How could they be so careless when we know of two previous assassination attempts on Trump within the last two years?

Step 3: I have been slowly building up to this, but I feel I have enough credibility to state with confidence that there are many unqualified/compromised employees/contractors working for the U.S. government while subverting American values. Some may even paid from foreign adversaries.

How do we find unqualified/compromised employees/contractors? A simple audit of their last 20 years tax returns against what their assets are, private properties, boats, children’s education, etc. If assets are more than reported income, boom, corruption and being compromised is going on.

This is very tough to say, but because of what I did for the FBI to get paid and the manipulation from all sides involved, I can safely tell you that there are “planned failures.” This entails employees/actors/contractors of the USA who are not true to the country, and who purposely fail the goals of their job to allow disaster to happen.

Without addressing most, if not all, of what I’ve outlined above, disaster will surely strike again—and probably sooner than you think.

This column is the author’s opinion, and doesn’t necessarily reflect the editorial views of Headline USA or its staff.