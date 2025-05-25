Do As I Say: Dem. Senator Doubles Millions After Attacking Wealthy Opponents

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Being an elected official can sure be profitable—just ask Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, whose income has doubled since entering politics.

Financial disclosures show that Warnock’s income jumped to $2.2 million in 2024—far more than his $1 million net worth in 2020, the New York Post reported Saturday.

Warnock, once an alleged defender of Marxism, entered politics in 2020 after attacking then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler for her wealth and accusing her, without evidence, of using her office to enrich herself.

Now, Warnock’s earnings climbed from $242,101 in 2020 to an average of $659,977 a year since taking office. Income sources include gigs, book deals and investments, the Post noted.

Warnock’s cash flow through the years was as follows:

2024: $357,058

2023: $666,767

2022: $985,118

2021: $541,965

He collects $174,000 from his taxpayer-funded salary in the Senate and $32,000 from the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where he serves as senior pastor. The Post noted that federal statutes cap external income but not book royalties or advances.

He made more than $1.5 million from his 2022 memoir, A Way Out of No Way, including a $243,750 advance from publishing giant Penguin Books. This was followed by $655,000 in royalties in 2022 and $460,417 from sales in 2023.

He reportedly used that income to purchase a $1.15 million home in Washington, D.C., after owning an Atlanta house worth $745,000.

In April, Warnock came under scrutiny when the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust called out that he also resides rent-free in a $1 million luxury home owned by the Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The nonprofit asked the Senate Select Committee on Ethics to probe whether that lodging counts as income. Warnock’s office dismissed the request, claiming the committee approved the arrangement.