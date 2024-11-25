Quantcast
DNC Plans Primary-Like Process to Elect Next Chair after Bungling Presidential Race

'The DNC is committed to running a transparent, equitable, and impartial election for the next generation of leadership to guide the party forward...'

Jaime Harrison
Jaime Harrison / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAThe chair of the Democratic National Committee informed party leaders on Monday that the DNC will choose his successor in February, an election that will speak volumes about how the party wants to present itself during four more years of Donald Trump in the White House.

Jaime Harrison, in a letter to members of the party’s powerful Rules & Bylaws Committee, outlined the process of how the party will elect its new chair. The process appeared to be drastically different than the DNC’s primary-free presidential race, as if trying to overcompensate for having allowed President Joe Biden to run virtually uncontested.

Harrison said in the letter that the committee would host four candidate forums—some in person and some virtually—in January, with the final election on Feb. 1 during the party’s winter meeting in at the National Harbor, Maryland.

The race to become the next DNC chair, while an insular party affair, will come days after Trump is inaugurated for a second term. Democrats’ selection of a leader after Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2024 loss will be a key starting point as the party starts to move forward, including addressing any structural problems and determining how to oppose Trump.

Members of the Rules & Bylaws Committee will meet on Dec. 12 to establish the rules for these elections, which beyond the chair position will include top party roles like vice chairs, treasurer, secretary and national finance chair.

The committee will also use that meeting to decide the requirements for gaining access to the ballot for those top party roles. In 2021, candidates were required to submit a nominating statement that included signatures from 40 DNC members—and that will likely be the same standard for the 2025 campaigns.

“The DNC is committed to running a transparent, equitable, and impartial election for the next generation of leadership to guide the party forward,” Harrison said in a statement. “Electing the Chair and DNC officers is one of the most important responsibilities of the DNC Membership, and our staff will run an inclusive and transparent process that gives members the opportunity to get to know the candidates as they prepare to cast their votes.”

Two Democrats have announced campaigns for chair: Ken Martin, chair of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and a vice chair of the national party, and Martin O’Malley, the former Maryland governor and current commissioner of the Social Security Administration.

Other top Democrats are either considering a run to succeed Harrison or are being pushed by party insiders, including:

 

  • Beto O’Rourke, a former Texas Rep. and failed candidate for higher office
  • Michael Blake, a former vice chair of the party
  • Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
  • Rahm Emanuel, former Chicago mayor and Obama chief of staff
  • Rep. Mallory McMorrow, majority whip of the Michigan Senate
  • Chuck Rocha, a longtime Democratic strategist

The next chair of the committee will be tasked with rebuilding a party demoralized by a second Trump victory. He will also oversee the party’s 2028 nominating process, a complex and contentious exercise that will make the chair central to the next presidential election.

Harrison, of South Carolina, made clear in his letter to the rules committee that the four forums hosted by the party would be live-streamed and the party would give grassroots Democrats across the country the ability to engage with the process through those events. He also said he intended to remain neutral during the chair election.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
