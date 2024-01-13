Biden Challenger Rebukes DNC Primary Meddling, Alleged Media Blackballing

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) One of President Joe Biden’s primary challengers, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., has criticized allegedly being blackballed from MSNBC and what he characterized as a hypocritical plan to thwart the Democratic primary race.

During a tell-all interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club on Friday, Phillips called out the Democratic Party for claiming they are fighting “for democracy” while simultaneously blocking him from freely and fairly challenging Biden’s re-election bid.

“How can Democrats say we’re fighting for democracy, we’re fighting to make voting easier, and then yet removing me from the ballot in Florida and North Carolina?” Phillips questioned. “How can you say you are for free speech and protecting freedom and democracy and not even consent to doing one debate? How can you say this?”

Phillips, a two-term lawmaker hailing from Minnesota who is not seeking re-election for his congressional seat, announced in 2023 he would seek the Democratic nomination for president, challenging Biden, the incumbent president.

Ever since his announcement, Phillips has faced stonewalling from several states’ Democratic Party, many of which have canceled their primary and automatically tapped Biden as their respective states’ nominee.

Addressing the canceled primaries, Phillips told the Breakfast Club, “Right now, they’re saying this to the voters in New Hampshire, that their vote doesn’t count, that this is a meaningless primary. And it’s true, by the way, Democratic voters in Florida, North Carolina and New Hampshire—their votes don’t count because in two states, there isn’t going to be a Democratic primary and the other state, there is and their votes aren’t gonna matter. And this is the United States of America.”

Phillips rebuked the Democratic Party’s alleged obstruction on the same day an interview with the candidate was published by Politico. In the interview, he accused MSNBC of blackballing him at the request of the Biden campaign.

“I’m appalled,” stated Phillips, expressing his dismay to Politico. I’m disappointed. I’m disgusted that professionals who ostensibly have committed their entire careers to sharing truth and to providing facts and to sharing information with American voters … are fundamentally avoiding their responsibilities.”

He specifically pointed fingers at the Biden campaign, accusing them of carrying out “antithetical” acts by allegedly requesting MSNBC not to interview him.

“I do know of specific cases where representatives of the Biden campaign have been very clear to others about trying to not attend events of mine, to not support me, and to not platform me,” he continued, before adding. “It is almost antithetical to democratic principles, which include debate, deliberation and ultimately compromise.”