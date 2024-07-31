Quantcast
Wednesday, July 31, 2024

DNC ‘Compliance Manager’ Admits Kamala Harris Is ‘Weirdly Unpopular’

'I don’t think Kamala Harris would win this year...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / IMAGE: The Drew Barrymore Show via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) James O’Keefe of the O’Keefe Media Group released a new video from a hidden camera on July 30, 2024, in which Democratic National Committee compliance manager Joyce DeCerce admitted that he did not believe Kamala Harris — the current establishment’s pick and the Democratic Party’s new de facto nominee — could win the 2024 presidential election

DeCerce told the undercover journalist that Harris was “weirdly unpopular” and had no real “accomplishments” even after serving three years in the Biden administration.

“I don’t think Kamala Harris would win this year,” he said, suggesting that Harris is unpopular among Democratic voters because she never achieved anything while working for Joe Biden.

DeCerce, who said that his job was to report how much money the DNC took in via donations and then report on how that money was spent, also noted that the DNC’s engagement with donors is just a big facade since they were just listening to potential donors explain what they would like to see from the party or the campaign and then telling them exactly “what they want to hear.”

“You just put on a performance for them, a little show, right?” he said, adding that he thought some donors stopped giving away their money after they realized the campaign was floundering.

He also said that many of the attacks against Harris were “a bunch of racist, sexist bulls***.”

“It’s the stuff you wouldn’t say about a man. People call her ditsy,” he said.

O’Keefe also showed an earlier video featuring Charlie Kraiger, Cybersecurity Policy Analyst and Foreign Affairs Executive Office of the President, who worried in January 2024 that Harris was dragging the Biden reelection campaign down.

“[Harris is not popular], but you can’t remove the first black lady to be Vice President from the god**** presidential ticket … She can’t keep black staff. They quit on her en masse,” he said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
CNN Panelist Calls Out Leftist Media for Cheerleading Kamala Harris
Next article
Trump Faces Hostile Panel at National Association of Black Journalists

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com