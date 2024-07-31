DNC ‘Compliance Manager’ Admits Kamala Harris Is ‘Weirdly Unpopular’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) James O’Keefe of the O’Keefe Media Group released a new video from a hidden camera on July 30, 2024, in which Democratic National Committee compliance manager Joyce DeCerce admitted that he did not believe Kamala Harris — the current establishment’s pick and the Democratic Party’s new de facto nominee — could win the 2024 presidential election.

BREAKING: DNC Manager: ‘I Don’t Think Kamala Harris Would Win;' Admits to Making Empty Promises to Donors “I don’t think Kamala Harris would win this year,” reveals Joyce DeCerce (@JoyceDecerce) (he/him), Compliance Manager for the Democratic National Committee (@DNC) and Kamala… pic.twitter.com/p2jCmwbEPu — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 30, 2024

DeCerce told the undercover journalist that Harris was “weirdly unpopular” and had no real “accomplishments” even after serving three years in the Biden administration.

“I don’t think Kamala Harris would win this year,” he said, suggesting that Harris is unpopular among Democratic voters because she never achieved anything while working for Joe Biden.

DeCerce, who said that his job was to report how much money the DNC took in via donations and then report on how that money was spent, also noted that the DNC’s engagement with donors is just a big facade since they were just listening to potential donors explain what they would like to see from the party or the campaign and then telling them exactly “what they want to hear.”

“You just put on a performance for them, a little show, right?” he said, adding that he thought some donors stopped giving away their money after they realized the campaign was floundering.

He also said that many of the attacks against Harris were “a bunch of racist, sexist bulls***.”

“It’s the stuff you wouldn’t say about a man. People call her ditsy,” he said.

O’Keefe also showed an earlier video featuring Charlie Kraiger, Cybersecurity Policy Analyst and Foreign Affairs Executive Office of the President, who worried in January 2024 that Harris was dragging the Biden reelection campaign down.

“[Harris is not popular], but you can’t remove the first black lady to be Vice President from the god**** presidential ticket … She can’t keep black staff. They quit on her en masse,” he said.