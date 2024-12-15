DMV Apologizes for Issuing ‘Hateful’ Plates Allegedly Supporting Hamas

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) apologized Thursday for issuing license plates that seemingly mocked the brutality of the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel on October 7, 2023.

The plates were first spotted on a Tesla Cybertruck in California, reading “LOLOCT7.” The New York Post noted that this has been interpreted as “laughing out loud” on October 7—the bloodiest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust.

StopAntisemitism, a watchdog group, shared a photo of the plate on X, stating: “StopAntisemitism is appalled by the sickening display on a Cybertruck plate in California, celebrating terrorism against the Jewish people.”

In a separate post, the watchdog slammed the plate as a “vile mockery of the 1,200 innocent lives lost and the countless others scarred.” StopAntisemitiism then mobilized its supporters to launch an email campaign, urging the DMV to recall the plates.

Demand the @CA_DMV recall this license plate that celebrates the October 7th terrorist attack—a vile mockery of the 1,200 innocent lives lost and the countless others scarred. ACT NOW: https://t.co/OblEUexjgt https://t.co/u1ACDPGviS — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 12, 2024

A copy of the email reviewed by Headline USA: “I am writing to express my deep concern and utter disdain regarding the approval of a California license plate bearing the phrase ‘LOLOCT7.’ This plate, which references the horrific terrorist attack on October 7, 2023, by Hamas, mocks the brutal massacre of over 1,200 innocent men, women, children, babies, and Holocaust survivors. “

The email added, “The fact that the California Department of Motor Vehicles approved a plate that trivializes such atrocities is nothing short of appalling. Antisemitism has skyrocketed across the country, and this license plate only further perpetuates hate and encourages violence against the Jewish community.”

The DMV echoed StopAntisemitism’s sentiments, describing the approved plates as “unacceptable and disturbing.”

“The DMV is taking swift action to recall these shocking plates, and we will immediately strengthen our internal review process to ensure such an egregious oversight never happens again,” the California agency wrote on X.

“We sincerely apologize that these personalized plates were not properly rejected during our review process,” it added. “The use of hateful language is not only a clear violation of our policies but also a violation of our core values to proudly serve the public and ensure safe and welcoming roadways.”

It is not immediately clear how many plates the DMV has approved that mock the terrorist attack of Oct. 7.