Quantcast
Saturday, December 14, 2024

No Shame: Biden Pardons Son of Man Linked to Brother, Impeachment Probe

'Are you paying attention yet? ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
James Biden, the brother of President Joe Biden, steps out of a private interview with House Republicans during a break at Thomas P. O'Neill House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Outgoing President Joe Biden pardoned Zach Scruggs, the son of Dickie Scruggs, a major donor and convicted fraudster. Dickie Scruggs, known for his controversial ties to the Biden family, paid $100,000 to James Biden’s consulting firm in the 1990s. 

The younger Scruggs was implicated in a bribery scheme orchestrated by his father, who also pleaded guilty to similar offenses.

Zach served 14 months in prison after pleading guilty to failing to report a conspiracy to unlawfully influence a judge in a dispute over $26.5 million involving other lawyers, according to the Daily Journal.

On Thursday, President Biden commuted Zach’s sentence as part of a broader clemency effort that included 1,498 individuals.

The pardons came just weeks after he issued a “full and unconditional” pardon for his embattled son, Hunter Biden, from prosecution for potential offenses spanning over 11 years. 

In a press statement defending the sweeping list of pardons, President Biden said: “America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances. As President, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life…” 

Zach’s pardon was first noted by Real Clear Investigators reporter Paul Sperry. The Scruggs’s name has long been tied to the Biden family and James’s consulting firm Lion Hall, which House Republicans have described as “nothing more than a slush fund for the Biden Crime Family.” 

In a post on X, the House Oversight Committee wrote, “This is the same account that served as a conduit to funnel $40,000 from a CCP-linked company to Joe Biden’s personal bank account.” It added, “Are you paying attention yet?” 

Dickie’s connections can be traced back to the 1980s. One of his associates worked on Joe Biden’s failed 1988 White House bid, according to Politico.

Dickie later hired James as a so-called consultant for a tobacco settlement. In 2007, Scruggs backed President Biden’s failed presidential campaign. 

The pardon is also notable as it follows that of Hunter, who was set to be sentenced on Dec. 12, 2024, for making false statements about his drug abuse in a federal form for a gun purchase. Hunter pleaded guilty to failing to pay millions of dollars in taxes. 

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., suggested earlier this week that James will soon receive a preemptive presidential pardon for potential offenses committed in his consulting work. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
UPDATE: George Santos Allegedly Assaulted on NY Streets, Incident Caught on Video
Next article
DMV Apologizes for Issuing ‘Hateful’ Plates Allegedly Supporting Hamas

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com