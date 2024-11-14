Woke Disney Actress Goes On Expletive-Ridden Rant Against Trump Supporters

(Headline USA) Disney actress Rachel Zegler went on a tirade against Trump supporters this week, saying she hopes they “never know peace,” Outkick reported.

Zegler, the star of Disney’s upcoming woke rendition of Snow White, posted the rant on Instagram shortly after President-elect Donald Trump’s win was announced.

“May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace,” she wrote, according to screenshots of the post.

Rachel Zegler hopes Trump supporters never know peace, tells her followers to get off X because Elon Musk supported Trump, and ends with- “Fuck Donald Trump.” THIS is Disney’s Snow White. (btw she probably won’t face any consequences for posting this by Disney due to their… pic.twitter.com/daDVfUi3l1 — Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) November 13, 2024

“I find myself speechless in the midst of this,” she continued. “[A]nother four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world i do not want to live in.”

Zegler went on to claim she was “heartbroken” for those “who awake in fear this morning,” and vowed “to cry, to yell,” with them.

“This loss should not have been. And it certainly should not have been by so many votes,” she said.

Ziegler claimed she was terrified by the “number of people who stand behind what Trump preaches.”

Trump’s agenda is “a foolish subscription to a false sense of security, of masculinity, of intelligence, of patriotism, and of humanity,” she continued. “There is no help, no counsel, in any of them. I could go on. I won’t. I feel sad. You probably do, too. F*** this.”

Critics pointed out that Disney fired conservative Gina Carano, who appeared in The Mandalorian, on the company’s streaming service, Disney+, for expressing political views.

Gina Carano makes a tweet about pronouns and gets fired from Disney, meanwhile Rachel Zegler tweets “may Trump supports never know peace” and she gets to keep her job. The double standard is why I refuse to vote left. — Scott Davenport (@scottdavenport) November 13, 2024

Carano argued in a recent lawsuit against the company—which was bankrolled by billionaire Elon Musk—that her real crime was expressing the wrong views.

“A short time ago in a galaxy not so far away, Defendants made it clear that only one orthodoxy in thought, speech, or action was acceptable in their empire, and that those who dared to question or failed to fully comply would not be tolerated,” the lawsuit said. “Carano was terminated from her role as swiftly as her character’s peaceful home planet of Alderaan had been destroyed by the Death Star.”