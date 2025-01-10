Quantcast
Friday, January 10, 2025

‘Disinformation’: Trudeau Offers Laughable Justification for His Ouster 

'Trudeau’s decision to step down also followed his failure to persuade President-elect Donald Trump not to impose tariffs on Canadian products during the incoming U.S. administration...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blamed “right-wing attacks” and “disinformation” on Thursday as the main causes behind his long-awaited resignation. 

Trudeau announced Monday that he would step down as the Liberal Party leader, caving to pressure from his party amid growing dissatisfaction among Canadians over inflation and immigration. 

However, during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on The Lead about his politically devastating poll numbers, Trudeau blamed everyone else but himself for his fall from grace

“When you get a con—you know, I was going to say conflagration—but at least an intersection of both right-wing attacks and social media, you end up with a lot of misinformation, disinformation,” Trudeau claimed. 

“Responsible governments have to stay focused on the policies that are making a difference. And that’s what we’ve been doing,” he added. 

Trudeau’s comments followed a lengthy and incoherent response to Tapper’s question about Canadian and American voters delivering a blunt verdict against leftist governance.  

Tapper noted that Canadians are concerned about high inflation, the overall economy and immigration.  

Drawing parallels with America, he added, “Those are also issues that the left-wing party in this country has faced a lot of disapproval. … It seems like voters in both of these liberal democracies are sending a message to left-wing parties, liberal parties: ‘We don’t like how you’re doing the economy when it comes to inflation. We don’t like how you’re doing immigration.’” 

Trudeau dismissed these concerns in response, claiming the polls were driven by “a lot of emotions.” 

“I mean, if you look at the actual numbers, inflation in Canada was lower, came down quicker,” he said. Later, Trudeau expanded, “Our economy is doing very well, but when someone is paying $8 for a head of lettuce, it doesn’t matter that you’re doing better than they are in Spain or somewhere else. There’s a sense that, ‘Okay. Something’s got to give.’ And that’s where incumbents are in trouble everywhere around the world, not just in our two countries.” 

Trudeau’s decision to step down also followed his failure to persuade President-elect Donald Trump not to impose tariffs on Canadian products during the incoming U.S. administration.

Following the 2024 presidential election, Trump mocked Trudeau in social media posts, referring to him as “governor” and joking that Canada could avoid tariffs if it became the 51st U.S. state.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump’s Incoming NSA Confirms Biden Holdovers Will Resign by Inauguration Day

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com