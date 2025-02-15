Treasury Dept. Inspector General Begins Audit of Musk’s Payroll Access

(Headline USA) The Treasury Department’s Office of Inspector General on Friday said it was launching an audit of the security controls for the federal government’s payment system, after Democratic senators whined about the access provided to Trump aide Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency team.

The audit will also review the past two years of the system’s transactions as it relates to Musk’s assertion of “alleged fraudulent payments,” according to a letter from Loren J. Sciurba, Treasury’s deputy inspector general, that was obtained by the Associated Press.

“We expect to begin our fieldwork immediately,” Sciurba wrote.

“Given the breadth of this effort, the audit will likely not be completed until August; however, we recognize the danger that improper access or inadequate controls can pose to the integrity of sensitive payment systems,” he continued. “As such, if critical issues come to light before that time, we will issue interim updates and reports.”

The audit marks part of the broader effort led by Democratic lawmakers and federal employee unions to undermine DOGE’s activities as President Donald Trump’s approval rating surges and his drastic workforce reductions are met with widespread support.

Among those cut have been several partisan or otherwise ineffective inspectors general, raising questions as to whether Trump will be willing to humor the Treasury efforts if they come off as a partisan stunt.

Treasury’s inspector general began the audit before Democratic lawmakers asked for it. A. J. Altemus, acting counsel to the inspector general, said “our work is independently initiated” and standards dictate that the audit “must be non-partisan and objective. These standards remain unchanged.”

Musk has uncovered rampant waste, fraud and abuse. But Democrats fear his team’s aggressive efforts could lead to the failure of government computer systems and enable Musk and his partners to profit off private information maintained by the government.

Some also appear to be worried about the secrets Musk might expose related to the lawmakers themselves.

Maxine Waters: “We don’t know what all they have on us.” @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/HJjVbeYYT1 — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 13, 2025

The audit would overlap with increased pressure that the Trump administration is placing on inspectors general, presidential appointees who are supposed to serve as an independent check against mismanagement and abuse of government power.

In January, the administration fired several independent inspectors general at government agencies, a move that some members of Congress said violated federal oversight laws. The firings prompted a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in federal court in Washington that seeks to return the inspectors general to their jobs.

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Ron Wyden of Oregon led the push for the inspector general office’s inquiry at the Treasury.

On Wednesday, Warren, Wyden and Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island, sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noting the inconsistencies in the accounts provided by his department about DOGE.

“Your lack of candor about these events is deeply troubling given the threats to the economy and the public from DOGE’s meddling, and you need to provide a clear, complete, and public accounting of who accessed the systems, what they were doing, and why they were doing it,” the Democratic lawmakers wrote in their letter.

The Treasury Department provided conflicting information about DOGE’s access to the payment system. Initially, it claimed the access was read only, only to then acknowledge that a DOGE team member briefly had the ability to edit code, and then to say in an employee sworn statement that the ability to edit was granted by accident.

The 25-year-old employee granted the access, Marko Elez, resigned this month after racist posts were discovered on one of his social media accounts, only for Musk to call for his rehiring with the backing of Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Lawfare activists and labor unions have filed lawsuits over DOGE’s potential unauthorized access to sensitive Treasury payment systems, and five former treasury secretaries have sounded the alarm over Musk’s DOGE accessing sensitive Treasury Department payment systems and potentially stopping congressionally authorized payments.

Earlier this week, the Treasury declined to brief a pair of the highest-ranking lawmakers on the Senate Finance Committee, including Wyden, on the ongoing controversy related to DOGE’s use of Treasury payment systems, citing ongoing litigation.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press