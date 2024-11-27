Quantcast
DeWine Signs Ohio Bathroom Bill into Law

'We are thankful that individuals will not have to worry about members of the opposite sex coming into restrooms, locker rooms, and changing rooms in Ohio...'

Mike DeWine
Mike DeWine / PHOTO: AP

(J.D. Davidson, The Center Square) Schools in Ohio are required to have single-sex bathrooms and locker rooms after Gov. Mike DeWine signed the state’s bathroom bill into law Wednesday.

The bill, folded into a law that revamped the state’s College Credit Plus Program by Republicans, requires multi-occupancy restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms and overnight accommodations used by multiple students to be designated only for either male or female students.

DeWine announced the signing without comment Wednesday, but House Republican sponsors said school leaders and parents across Ohio wanted the change in law.

“We are thankful that individuals will not have to worry about members of the opposite sex coming into restrooms, locker rooms, and changing rooms in Ohio,” said Rep. Adam Bird, R-New Richmond. “Thank you, Governor DeWine, for signing this important legislation and keeping students safe.”

The bill cleared the Senate earlier this month.

Originally House Bill 183, the bathroom ban bill became part of Senate Bill 104 on the House floor, which was passed before lawmakers recessed earlier this summer. SB104 originally made changes to the Ohio College Credit Plus program.

Sen. Minority Leader Nickie Antonio, D-Lakewood, said the bill is destined for litigation.

“There is a whole lot of other stuff we could be working on right now, but this is the one. Is this really what we need to be spending our time doing?” Antonio said on the Senate floor. “It’s not really about the bathrooms. It’s about demonizing people. We are telling our children there are people who are less than. They are not the same. They are not allowed to behave like the rest of us. That is a terrible bill.”

