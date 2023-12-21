Quantcast
Wednesday, December 20, 2023

DeSantis Dismisses Activist Court’s Ruling Against Trump: ‘I Qualify…’

'That's the whole name of the game...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dismissed the widespread outcry against Colorado after the state’s Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump‘s alleged role on Jan. 6 disqualified him from seeking the presidency in 2024. 

DeSantis, in competition with Trump for the Republican nomination for president, claimed that his candidacy remains untouched by the legal challenges. As a result, he won’t protest the decision by removing his name from the ballot, something tech mogul Vivek Ramaswamy pledged to do.

“Would you do the same?” asked a Newsmax host Sharla McBride to DeSantis on Wednesday, to which the Florida governor responded, “No, I think that’s just playing into the left.”

He added, “I think the case will get overturned by the Supreme Court, but I qualify for all the ballots. I’m competing in all the states and I’m going to accumulate the delegates necessary. That’s the whole name of the game.” 

DeSantis echoed Ramaswamy, also seeking the Republican nomination, by saying that the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify Trump from the ballot was political 

Specifically, the state’s court ruled that Trump’s alleged role in what the left has dubbed as an “insurrection” on Jan. 6 bars him from seeking the presidency under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

In response to the ruling, Ramaswamy pledged to withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary ballot until Trump’s ballot eligibility is reinstated.

“I demand that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley do the same immediately – or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous consequences for our country,” Ramaswamy said in a Twitter post announcing his pledge.

Ramaswamy was hailed as a hero by several Republican personalities, including some of Trump’s supporters. “I can be pretty harsh on you Vivek because I don’t trust people in politics saying all the right things,” said Elijan Schaffer, a journalist for the Gateway Pundit. “But this is a character test and you passed. Huge respect.”

Conservative activist Riley Gaines, a DeSantis supporter, applauded Ramaswamy’s pledge. “Fair elections & ultimately America as we know it are a thing of the past,” she said.

DeSantis, on the other hand, was slammed by Trump supporters. “DeSantis continues to become more unlikable every time he opens his mouth,” said investigative journalist Laura Loomer on Twitter.

Podcast host Tim Pool said DeSantis sees this as an opportunity to win the primary. “No one honest sees this as anything other than Ron trying to win power. If he really believed it would be overturned he would agree with Vivek,” he said.

